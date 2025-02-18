BJP dominates Gujarat local body elections, secures 60 municipalities and Junagadh Corporation The BJP dominated the Gujarat local body elections of February 16, 2025, winning 60 out of 68 municipalities and consolidating control over the state, while Congress struggled with a poor showing.

In a major political victory, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept the Gujarat local body elections held on February 16, 2025, continuing its dominance in the state. The ruling party clinched victory in the Junagadh Municipal Corporation (JMC) as well as 60 out of 68 municipalities and all three taluka panchayats—Gandhinagar, Kapadvanj, and Kathlal.

The BJP’s success marked a significant gain as it wrested at least 15 municipalities from the Congress, further consolidating its control over Gujarat's political landscape. The Congress, in a dismal showing, could only secure one municipality, while the Samajwadi Party (SP) made a modest gain by winning two municipalities.

This was the first election to include a 27% quota for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in local bodies, a provision introduced by the Gujarat government in 2023. Despite this, the BJP retained strongholds like the JMC, where it won 48 out of 60 seats, while Congress secured 11 and an independent candidate claimed one seat.

In addition to the JMC, the BJP emerged victorious in 60 municipalities, continuing its previous success in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, where it won 25 out of 26 seats. The Congress, however, failed to replicate its previous success in local elections, only managing to retain Salaya municipality in Devbhumi Dwarka district. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) put up a strong fight there, securing 13 out of 28 seats in the municipality.

The BJP also gained control over several key municipalities previously held by Congress, including Radhanpur, Mahudha, and Rajula. The Samajwadi Party, led by Gujarat MLA Kandhal Jadeja, gained ground by winning the Kutiyana municipality, displacing the BJP.

In a twist, five municipalities—Mangrol, Dakor, Anklav, Chhotaudepur, and Vavla—saw no clear winner, with multiple parties and independents securing seats. With the ruling party’s dominance in these elections, the BJP has solidified its position in Gujarat ahead of the 2027 elections.