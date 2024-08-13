Amit Shah to launch 'Tiranga Yatra' in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Union Home Minister Amit Shah flags off a 'Tiranga Yatras'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to flag off a 'Tiranga Yatras' in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar in Gujarat in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday.

"Shah and Patel will flag off the yatra from Viratnagar office of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation," an official said.

'Tiranga Yatra' in Gandhinagar

Shah will also launch the 'Tiranga Yatra' as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign in Gandhinagar on Tuesday. The home minister would hoist the national flag at his residence on Independence Day, sources said.

What is 'Har Ghar Tiranga' (HGT) initiative?

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' (HGT) initiative aims to instil the spirit of patriotism and national pride among citizens by encouraging every Indian to hoist the national flag. It was started on August 9 and will be concluded on August 15 as part of the Independence Day celebrations.

All states and union territories are actively participating in the celebrations to ensure the campaign's success.

Key industry partners -- Indian armed forces, Central Armed Police Forces, e-commerce platforms, railways and civil aviation sector -- are also playing an active role in disseminating information and promoting the campaign, the sources said.

In 2022, the national flag was hoisted at more than 23 crore homes and 6 crore people uploaded their selfies with the Tricolour on the campaign website -- harghartiranga.com. In 2023, over 10 crore selfies were uploaded.

