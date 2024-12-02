Ahmedabad: Speeding SUV hits scooty after flying off divider, two killed | Dramatic video surfaces

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Screengrab

A horrific accident occurred early Monday morning on the Dehgam-Naroda highway in Ahmedabad, claiming the lives of two individuals. A drunk driver, identified as Mitesh alias Gopal Patel, lost control of his speeding SUV, which jumped over a divider and collided with a scooter coming from the opposite direction.

The victims, Vishal Rathore and Amit Rathore, both 26, were on a Honda Activa scooter, returning home from work. They were tragically killed on the spot after the SUV crashed into them. The accident, which took place around dawn, was captured by a CCTV camera located on the road.

Locals who witnessed the accident immediately rushed to the scene, apprehended the driver, and handed him over to the police. Authorities confirmed that the driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

This incident marks the third case of drunk driving in Ahmedabad within the past week. Police investigations revealed that Mitesh Patel, while driving his Hyundai Creta, lost control and crossed over the divider, causing the fatal collision.

The crash was part of a series of recent incidents involving drunk drivers, including a previous incident where a couple was killed after a car driven by a drunk driver crashed into two motorcycles.