Ahmedabad crime branch uncovers major irregularities in clinical drug trials | EXCLUSIVE

In a startling revelation, the Ahmedabad Crime Branch has unearthed serious discrepancies in ongoing clinical drug trials across the city. The probe, initially triggered by a tip-off about an alleged illegal organ transplant racket, led investigators to a larger web of ethical and procedural violations involving human drug trials.

During the investigation, the crime branch intercepted a van carrying several volunteers reportedly involved in these trials. What followed was a deeper probe that exposed grave lapses in the way these clinical tests were being conducted.

Volunteers unaware of drug details and risks

In the probe, volunteers were found to be largely unaware of the nature of the medicines being tested on them. They are also not aware of the procedures involved or potential side effects.

“I had undergone trials 4–5 times. It was 20 years ago. My wife also underwent the trials 3–4 times. Thereafter, I became an agent to convince people and bring them for trials. Over 100–150 people underwent trials through me. There are lapses as well. I am not allowed to enter since I reported a case. No rules are followed. People do it just for money. They don’t even reveal the medicine which is being tested. Several people have died in trials. Only 2-3 persons are given insurance. The payments are also often delayed,” one volunteer said while talking to India TV.

Private agents involved in volunteer recruitment

Further investigation revealed that private agents were responsible for recruiting these volunteers, raising questions about the credibility and transparency of the entire process. Besides, one individual was found to have participated in multiple trials, further highlighting a disregard for standard safety protocols.

“My samples were taken at two different places. When I sought their permission to leave, they told me to wait for the results. After waiting for some time, they told me I had passed the test and that further tests would be conducted. I was given Rs 12,000 for this. Over 100 people were there,” another said.

Major companies under scanner

The probe also revealed that several major companies operating in Ahmedabad were linked to these clinical trials.

A comprehensive report has been submitted to the Health Department, Municipal Corporation and the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for further action.