Ahmedabad Crime Branch cracks house-breaking case, recovers stolen valuables worth Rs 1.50 crore, two held The police seized cash, gold, silver, and diamond jewelry from the accused, restoring the stolen valuables to their rightful owners.

New Delhi:

Ahmedabad Police’s Crime Branch achieved a significant breakthrough in a high-value house-breaking case at Manekbagh Society, located in the Satellite Police Station area. The incident occurred between January 11 and January 16, 2026, when unknown suspects broke into a residential house and stole cash along with valuable gold, silver, and diamond jewelry.

Upon receiving the complaint, the Crime Branch launched an immediate investigation. Using a combination of technical surveillance, CCTV footage, confidential tips, and human intelligence, the police were able to identify and apprehend the two accused individuals.

Recovered loot

The police seized cash, gold, silver, and diamond jewelry from the accused, restoring the stolen valuables to their rightful owners.

Details of seized items:

Cash: Rs 45,00,000

Gold Jewelry: Total weight 2.278 kg; estimated value Rs 1,01,75,000

Silver Jewelry: Total weight 557.400 g; estimated value Rs 50,000

Accused details:

Kamlesh alias Gogo Kantibhai Somabhai Asandra (Parmar). Age: 29 years. Current Address: 643/108, Khodiyar Nagar, Gujarat Housing Board, IOC Road, Chandkheda, Ahmedabad. Native Village: Samadhi Nadhani Vas, Taluka Palanpur, District Banaskantha

Mehul son of Mathurbhai Mafabhai Parmar. Age: 26 years. Current Address: 5th Floor, Shwetal Apartment, Behind D-Staff Office, BAI Center, Shahpur, Ahmedabad. Other Address: House No. 16/497, Urban Poor Housing Scheme, Bhatta Village, Vasna, Ahmedabad. Native Village: Jayna, Disa Nawapara Area, Taluka Disa, District Banaskantha

Police statement

Ahmedabad Police stated that the rapid resolution of this case demonstrates effective control over crime in the city. Authorities emphasized the role of coordinated intelligence and surveillance in swiftly apprehending the culprits and recovering all stolen valuables.