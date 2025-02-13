Thursday, February 13, 2025
     
Former MP Ahmed Patel's son Faisal breaks ties with Congress: 'With great pain and anguish...'

There were reports for a long time that Faisal Ahmed Patel was angry with the Congress.

Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi Ahmedabad Published : Feb 13, 2025 22:52 IST, Updated : Feb 13, 2025 23:00 IST
Faisal Ahmed Patel, Congress
Image Source : FACEBOOK Faisal Ahmed Patel, son of late senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel

Faisal Patel, son of late Congress leader Ahmed Patel, on Thursday announced his decision to break ties with the grand old party. Expressing deep pain and disappointment, he said that he would 'stop working' for Congress. In an emotional post on X, Faisal Patel shared that his journey with Congress had been challenging, stating that despite his efforts to follow in his father’s footsteps, he often felt sidelined.

What did Faisal Patel say?

In an X post, Faisal said, "With great pain & anguish, I have decided to stop working for @INCIndia. It’s been a tough journey for many, many http://years.My late father @ahmedpatel gave his entire life working for the country, party & the #Gandhi family. I tried following his footsteps but was denied every step of the way. I will continue to work for mankind in any way possible. The congress party will remain my family as It has always been. I want to thank all the congress  leaders, party workers and well wishers who have supported me."

