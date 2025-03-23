AAP fields Gopal Italia for Visavadar by-elections in Gujarat

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced Gopal Italia as its candidate for the upcoming Visavadar Assembly by-election in Gujarat. This election is part of a series of by-elections set to take place on May 7, coinciding with the third phase of the general Lok Sabha elections in the state. A total of five vacant assembly seats in Gujarat will be contested, including seats in Khambhat, Vijapur, Waghodia, Porbandar, and Manavadar.
Gopal Italia’s candidacy has drawn significant attention as he is one of the prominent figures within the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Gujarat. Italia, who has been actively involved in the party’s activities, especially in the state, has emerged as a key face for AAP in the region. Having contested the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, Italia has been vocal on a range of issues, including governance and corruption. His political rise within AAP has made him a significant challenger to the dominance of traditional parties in Gujarat.
However, Italia’s career has also been marked by several controversies, which have attracted significant media attention. These include accusations of hate speech, internal tensions within AAP, and dramatic incidents like being denied entry to the Gujarat Chief Minister's office. Italia’s provocative statements, often interpreted as communal, have led to criticisms, and his aggressive rhetoric has sometimes caused friction within the party. Additionally, remarks he made about Hindu practices sparked a backlash from sections of the Hindu community, though AAP defended him, stating his words were misinterpreted. These controversies have kept Italia in the public eye, and it remains to be seen how they will impact his candidacy in the upcoming Visavadar by-election.
The by-elections in Gujarat come after several resignations from sitting MLAs. Among them, Arvind Ladani from Manavadar, Chirag Patel from Khambhat, CJ Chavda from Vijapur, and Arjun Modhwadia from Porbandar all resigned from Congress and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Additionally, independent MLA Dharmendrasinh Vaghela resigned from Waghodia. These resignations have left the five seats vacant, prompting the need for by-elections.
The Election Commission of India has scheduled the by-elections for May 7, which will coincide with the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections. The full schedule for the elections, which will be conducted in seven phases, starts on April 19 and concludes on June 1. While the elections in Gujarat will take place in a single phase on May 7, the Visavadar seat remains crucial, given its early vacancy and ongoing legal challenges.