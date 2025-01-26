Aamir Khan attends Republic Day celebrations at 'breathtaking' Statue of Unity, thanks PM Modi

Follow us on Image Source : X Bollywood actor Aamir Khan at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat.

On the occasion of the 76th Republic Day, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan visited the Statue of Unity in Gujarat’s Kevadia on Sunday to take part in the January 26 celebrations. Khan thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Statue of Unity and said that it inspires the country and everyone. The actor also expressed his heartfelt praise for the monumental structure.

Aamir Khan said, "The first image of the Statue of Unity itself was breathtaking. It is such a beautiful place. I want to thank Modi ji for thinking of celebrating the contribution of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel ji in such a grand way."

The Statue of Unity, standing tall at 182 meters (597 feet), is the world's tallest statue and honours the legacy of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, one of India's most influential leaders.

Would love to visit with family: Khan

Aamir Khan emphasised the importance of the Statue of Unity, calling it a significant cultural and modern symbol. Expressing his desire to visit the iconic monument with his family, Khan said, "Next time, I would love to bring my children, Ira, Junaid, and Azad, with me when I visit Gujarat so that they can also witness the beauty of this place."

"This is such a special place. It is our modern site. India has many historic sites, each more incredible than the other. But this is an incredible modern structure created for us. Modi ji laid its foundation, and it has turned into such a marvellous and memorable creation for all the citizens of the country,” Khan added.

Aamir Khan was seen dressed in all white as he attended the Republic Day Parade at the Statue of Unity. He also shared that in his childhood, he used to come to Vadodara with his father for the shooting of a film.

The actor, reflecting on his personal connection to the day, recalled his great grand uncle Maulana Azad's role in the struggle for India's independence alongside Sardar Patel and Mahatma Gandhi.

Khan further said, "My great grand uncle, Maulana Azad, who was a comrade of Sardar Patel, stood by him in the struggle and worked alongside him and Gandhi ji. For me, this is a very special day."

(With ANI inputs)