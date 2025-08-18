8 killed, including 2 children in car accident in Gujarat’s Surendranagar A tragic accident on the Surendranagar-Lakhtar highway claimed eight lives after two cars collided near Zamar and Dedadra villages.

Gandhinagar:

A major road accident occurred on Gujarat’s Surendranagar-Lakhtar highway, between Zamar and Dedadra villages, when a Swift Dzire and a Tata Harrier collided head-on. The force of the impact caused the Swift Dzire to veer off the road, after which the car caught fire. All eight people inside the Swift Dzire died in the incident, including two children. The intensity of the fire left the car charred beyond recognition. The Tata Harrier involved in the collision had three passengers, all of whom sustained injuries and were immediately shifted to C.U. Shah Medical College for treatment.

Victims identified

The victims travelling in the Swift Dzire have been identified as, Pratipal Singh Jagdish Singh Chudasama, 35, resident of Bhavnagar, Meenaba Virendra Singh, resident of Kadu, Taluka Lakhtar, Kailasba Jagdish Singh Chudasama, 55, resident of Jinjhar, Halar, Bhavnagar, Nitaba Bhagirath Singh Jadeja, 53, resident of Jamnagar, Rajeshreeba Narendra Singh Rana, 47, resident of Kadu, Taluka Lakhtar, Divyaba Hardev Singh Jadeja, 55, resident of Jadhu, Taluka Lakhtar, Divyashreeba Pratipal Singh Chudasama, resident of Bhavnagar and Righeba Pratipal Singh Chudasama, minor, resident of Bhavnagar

Following the crash, traffic on the Surendranagar-Lakhtar highway came to a standstill as emergency services arrived on the scene. A detailed investigation has been launched to determine the exact cause of the accident.