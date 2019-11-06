How to get back money transferred to another bank account mistakenly

By mistyping wrong account number, we send money to the wrong beneficiary

The digital platform has made banking easier but it has its own drawbacks. Through net banking, in just three or four steps we can transfer money in our bank accounts, wherever we want. With digital wallets, NEFT/RTGS, UPI, Google Pay, BHIM and other such services can make bank transactions easily. We can now skip long queues at banks and ATMs as Internet banking has made it possible to do transactions at any time, anywhere. It has become extremely easy to send and receive money online. This has become extremely convenient, but during this process, we sometimes make a mistake.

Nowadays, without additional details like IFSC code, name, branch name etc, you can even send money online to another bank account. Sometimes, we make a mistake while entering the bank account number. By mistyping the wrong account number, we send money to the wrong beneficiary. But if the mistyped bank account doesn't exist, the money will be sent.

If you anytime come you across such situation, here is all that you need to do:

1. Contact your branch manager: The first thing you should do immediately is to inform your bank through a mail and convince them that you made a mistake. If the beneficiary holds an account in the same branch, they may help you by contacting him and requesting for returning the amount. In case the beneficiary's account is in another bank or branch then only that bank or branch can sort it out.

So, the initial step is to reach out to your branch first. Mention the details like date and time of the transaction, your account number, account number of the beneficiary. It is better to attach a screenshot of the transaction proof.

2. Raise a complaint: If the first option doesn't work or the branch takes it long to refund your money in your account, you can always raise a complaint with the branch where the receiver holds the account. The bank can not withdraw money from their customers' account themselves but they can let the customer know and ask them to transfer the money back into your account. It is to be noted that the branch will not share information about its customers. It can only ask the beneficiary to send you back the money.

3. Legal action: In case the beneficiary refuses to sent your money bank which you accidentally transferred into his/her account, the last resort would be legal action. Most of the times the beneficiary agrees to transfer the money back. In case the beneficiary does not permit reversal of money, the bank can take a legal call and file a case on the account holder. You can initiate a legal action from your end as well.

We always must be careful while making any transaction as these types of mistakes can cost you a lot of money. Always make sure to double-check and cross-verify the details of the beneficiary. It is advised to send a small test amount first to check whether the beneficiary is receiving the amount, before sending a large amount.