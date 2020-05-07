Explained: What is Styrene Gas, at the centre of Vizag tragedy

Image Source : AP A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) soldier is fitted with gear before he proceeds to the area from where chemical gas leaked in Vishakhapatnam, India, Thursday, May 7, 2020. Chemical gas leaked from an industrial plant in southern India early Thursday, leaving people struggling to breathe and collapsing in the streets as they tried to flee. Administrator Vinay Chand said several people fainted on the road and were rushed to a hospital.

A leakage of Styrene gas has already killed 8 people in Visakhapatnam while over a thousand others have been hospitalized. An alarming situation has developed in Visakhapatnam. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has held an urgent meeting with the NDMA while Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is on his way to Vizag where he will meet with those affected by the gas leak.

What is Styrene Gas?

Also known as ethenylbenzene, vinylbenzene, and phenylethene, Styrene is an organic compound with the chemical formula C6H5CH=CH2. This derivative of benzene is a colorless oily liquid although aged samples can appear yellowish. The compound evaporates easily and has a sweet smell, although high concentrations have a less pleasant odor.

When the gas leaked in Vizag, hundreds and thousands of people inhaled it and either fell unconscious or started having breathing issues.

What happens when I am exposed to Styrene?

Short-term

Irritation to the eyes, skin, and nose

Gastrointestinal effects

Respiratory effects

Long-term

Central nervous system and kidney effects

Headaches

Depression

Fatigue and weakness

Hearing loss

Balance and concentration problems

Cancer

Treatment

After you come in contact with Styrene gas, there is only one way to treat the effects of the gas. You have to wash your skin and eyes with water properly and provide breathing support in case of ingestion. The local administration in Vizag has advised people to use wet cloth as a mask to cover nose and mouth to prevent inhalation of the gas.

