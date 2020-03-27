Image Source : FILE/AP Dial 112 - Uttar Pradesh issues emergency number if you are stuck in coronavirus lockdown (Representational image)

Amid the nationwide lockdown for 21 days, Uttar Pradesh government advised the people to use the emergency number--112 if they stuck or they need help. To contain the spread of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, the police are working round the clock. From food to medicines to general distress, emergency number 112, which was launched last year in Uttar Pradesh has received more than 4,000 calls in the past two days of the lockdown regarding various concerns.

On Sunday, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, while addressing a press conference, said: "Unnecessary crowding should be avoided, and people should avoid gathering at public places." "This is because as we are standing at a juncture, where even a slight laxity can prove to be harmful."



"No activity will be done in these districts, where lockdown has been enforced. We will review the situation tomorrow," he said. If any family needs anything in emergency, 112 service of the state police will be available, he added.

According to reports, within last two day the officials have addressed more than 4,000 calls on the emergency number. Additional director general of 112 emergency services of UP police, Asim Arun told News18: "The number of calls has increased today due to awareness in people through media and other means. People now know that if they will call 112 then food, medicines and other emergency supplies will reach them.”

Speaking on the kind of calls that the police are receiving, the ADG said most people are contacting them for medicines and food. "There were people who were hungry for more than two days. We immediately respond to such calls and ensure that food or any other emergency requirement reaches them as soon as possible. We will be making the system more robust in the coming days. Our police response vehicles (PRV) have been stocked with government supplies including raw and cooked food. There were some incidents before this system was announced where police constables had spent their own money to feed the people. We will make sure that their money is reimbursed.”

“The urgency is very clearly there, it is going to be a long battle and we have to evolve our systems for that. Initially, the 112 emergency service is stepping in to normalise the situation. At the same time, the entire government is working round the clock to make sure that people don’t have to face any difficulty during the lockdown period. Supply lines are being created and 112 will continue to help as much as it can in the current situation. Our CM wishes that nobody should go hungry and no one should feel that the government is not standing with them in this hour of distress, and we are working to ensure that,” added ADG Asim Arun.

India coronavirus confirmed cases toll has crossed 700-mark as the total number of COVID-19 infected people stands at 724 with 17 deaths. On Thursday, the country recorded maximum in a day, 88 new cases of coronavirus as India was in its second day of complete lockdown.

