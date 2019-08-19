Explained | Is dengue a contagious disease? Here are some frequently asked questions about dengue

Is dengue a contagious disease?

With the arrival of monsoon, various water-borne diseases like Malaria, Typhoid and Dengue witness a rise. Before knowing the cure and precautions for dengue, one must know -- what is dengue and how it spreads. Many have several misconceptions about the disease. Here we answer some of the most frequently asked questions about dengue.

What is dengue?

It is an infectious disease, which is common in tropical and subtropical climates. For countries like Latin America and Southeast Asia, dengue is a huge problem.

What are the symptoms of dengue?

High fever, severe headaches, nausea, joint and muscle pain are some of the symptoms of the disease, which typically start after 6 days of being infected with it. Those with a weak immune system are at a higher risk of dengue.

Why is dengue considered a contagious disease?

Dengue is a contagious disease as it can easily spread from one person to another. The disease is mainly caused by 1 of the 4 closely related dengue viruses. The fever is transmitted when Aedes mosquito infected with dengue virus bites a person. The mosquito infected by dengue is active only during day time. When a mosquito draws a blood meal from the person infected with dengue, the virus migrates to the salivary glands of the mosquito. When this infected mosquito bites a human, the virus gets transmitted to the person.

Why is dengue called breakbone fever?

The severe muscle and bone pain which a dengue patient suffers give the sensation of actually breaking of any bone.

Which day is the National Dengue Day?

National Dengue Day is observed on May 16, every year.

How can dengue be prevented?

The best way to prevent dengue is to keep oneself protected from mosquitoes. Keep your surroundings clean and increase the usage of mosquito repellents. Avoid roaming in grassy areas at night. Don’t forget to close the doors and windows of your house. To prevent the breeding of mosquitoes, avoid still water near your surroundings.