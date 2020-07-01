Image Source : PTI Unlock 2 in Punjab: Govt issues guidelines; cinemas, gyms, schools to remain closed till July 31

As we enter the Unlock-2 stage of the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown that has been imposed by the Central government, fresh guidelines have been issued which will be valid till July 31. In light of these guidelines, the Punjab government has also issued its own guidelines for the Unlock-2 stage which state all the restrictions that will continue to remain in place in the month of July.

In Punjab, cinemas, schools, universities, education and coaching institutions, gymnasiums amongst other things will remain closed.

The government has also decided to keep the night curfew imposed from 10 pm to 5 am, in line with the Central government guidelines.

The guidelines are aimed at reopening activities in a calibrated manner in areas outside the containment zones, the government has said.

The district authorities in Punjab have now been given authorities to impose restrictions as deemed necessary in areas outside the containment zones.

Punjab Unlock-2 Guidelines

There will be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods including those for cross land border trade under treaties with neighbouring countries. No separate permission/approval/e-permit will be required for such movements. Schools, colleges, other educational institutions to remain closed till July 31. Gymnasiums, sports complexes, cinema halls to remain closed till July 31. Online/distance learning shall continue to be permitted and encouraged. Training institutions of the Central and State governments would be allowed to function from July 15 for which SOP would be issued by the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT), Government of India. Entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls, metro rail activities shall remain prohibited. International air travel will also remain prohibited except as permitted by the Centre. Social/political/sports/entertainment/ academic/cultural/religious functions and other large congregations would remain prohibited. Lockdown shall remain in force in containment zones till July 31. Such zones will be demarcated by the district authorities. Movement of individuals for all non-essential activities would remain prohibited between 10:00 pm and 5:00 am. Places of worship/religious places shall remain open only between 5:00 am and 8:00 pm. Maximum number of persons at the time of worship shall not exceed 20 with due distancing.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage