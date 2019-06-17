Image Source : TWITTER Top 10 expressway projects that are reshaping road connectivity in India

Roadways sector in India has seen major boom in the recent times. Under Nitin Gadkari the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has been proactively working towards development of highways around the country.

The total national highways length increased from 92,851 kms in 2014 to 122,434 kms in 2018.

There are number of highway projects still under construction. Once they are complete road travel will become significantly easier and quicker from all corners of the country.

Here is the list of top 10 expressway projects that are truely reshaping road connectivity in India

Mumbai Nagpur Super Communication Expressway (Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg) - 701km

Mumbai Nagpur Super Communication Expressway also known as Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg is a 701 km long 8-lane express state highway in Maharashtra. This super communication expressway connects the two capitals of Maharashtra Nagpur and Mumbai. The expressway will run through 10 districts and 390 villages in the state and is expected to cut travel time between the Mumbai and Nagpur to 8 hours. The project is expected to cost Rs 46,000 crores and requires the acquisition of 8,603 hectares of land.

Mumbai Vadodara Expressway -380 km

The Mumbai–Vadodara Expressway is an under-construction, 380 km long, six-lane, controlled-access expressway. It is a part of the Golden Quadrilateral Project and connects the cities of Vadodara (Gujarat) and Mumbai (Maharashtra) . The cost of the project is expected to be ₹44,000 crore and it will pass through Navsari,Surat, Bharuch and Vapi

Delhi Meerut Expressway -150 km

Delhi Meerut Expressway is India's widest 96 km long controlled-access expressway with as many as 14 lanes connecting Delhi with Meerut via Dasna in Ghaziabad. It is a part of the National Highway 24. Construction for Delhi Meerut Expressway has been divided into three stages.

Eastern Peripheral Expressway (Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal (KGP) Expressway) -135 km

Eastern Peripheral Expressway also known as Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal (KGP) Expressway is a six-lane expressway with access control. It is also called the National Expressway 2 and will connect major towns of Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Greater Noida, Baghpat and Sonipat.

Western Peripheral Expressway (Kundli-Manesar–Palwal (KMP) Expressway) -135 km

Western Peripheral Expressway of Delhi also known as Kundli-Manesar–Palwal (KMP) Expressway is 135.6 km long Expressway, connecting Delhi and NCR through KMP. The Peripheral Expressway is being constructed with flyovers, railway over bridges and elevated highways.

Upper Ganga Canal Expressway -150 km

Upper Ganges Canal Expressway is a 150 km long super express highway between Noida to Haridwar. The Expressway also called as Hindon Expressway will be one of the longest expressway in India’s Uttar Pradesh state.

Amaravati Anantapur Expressway -371 km

Amaravati Anantapur Expressway is one of the big road project is the new capital of Andhra Pradesh. The Amaravati Anantapur Expressway will be 6-lane wide expressway and will connecting to Amaravathi Outer Ringroad from Anantapur.

Bangalore Chennai Expressway -240 km

The Bangalore Chennai Expressway is a new 6 lane expressway project, connecting city of Bangalore to Chennai. The 240 km expressway will run through mostly dry area and cut down travel time and fuel consumption.

Amaravathi Outer Ring Road -210 km

Amaravathi is the new capital of Andhra Pradesh state and the proposed 210 km Outer Ring Road will built by the National Highways Authority of India. The Outer Ring Road of Amaravati will spread over Guntur and Krishna districts.

Purvanchal Expressway -343 km

Purvanchal Expressway is one of the proposed 8 lane super highway in India’s Uttar Pradesh state. The expressway will connect historic towns of Ballia and Azamgarh via Lucknow, hence also called as Lucknow Azamgarh Ballia Expressway.

