Jammu & Kashmir new domicile certificates: All you need to know

The government notified the Jammu and Kashmir Grant of Domicile Certificate (Procedure) Rules, 2020, on May 18 this year and allowed different categories of non-locals, including non-local government employees, to register for domicile certificates. The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday (June 27) started the process of distributing domicile certificates among people belonging to different sections who had been living in the Union Territory (UT) for the last seven decades but were deprived of their legitimate citizenship rights.

The permanent resident certificate (PRC) holders and other applicants can apply for the issuance of domicile certificate online by providing their Aadhaar number and receive the certificate through online mode. PRC holders will be able to receive their domicile certificate through this application without having to visit any office, he said.

The L-G observed that the UT government has taken this people-friendly initiative to provide domicile certificate through online mode across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu also launched the e-application-cum-issuance of domicile certificate in Jammu and Kashmir.

Who all are eligible for new J&K domicile certificate

Under the domicile rules, all those persons and their children who have lived for 15 years in Jammu and Kashmir or have studied for seven years and appeared in class 10 or 12 examinations in an educational institution in the UT are eligible for domicile certificates. Children of central government officials, all India service officers, officials of PSUs and autonomous body of the central government, public sector banks, officials of statutory bodies, central universities and recognised research institutes of the Centre, who have served in Jammu of Kashmir for a total period of 10 years, will also be eligible for domicile status in Jammu & Kashmir. Besides, all those migrants and their children who are registered with the relief and rehabilitation commissioner will be granted a domicile certificate. Children of those residents of Jammu and Kashmir who reside outside the Union Territory in connection with their employment of business or other professional or vocational reasons have become eligible for grant of domicile status.

How to apply for J&K domicile certificate

The e-application-cum-issuance of domicile certificate has been developed by Jammu and Kashmir e-Governance Agency (JaKeGA).

Online domicile certificate is a people-friendly initiative across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Domicile certificates must be issued within a stipulated time frame and any laxity or malpractice on the part of the issuing authority shall invite strict administrative action.

Follow these steps to online register for getting domicile certificate

Before applying the Service, User has to register using the Citizen Registration Link given on jk.gov.in/jkeservices/home Initially, the user has to first register on jk.gov.in/jkeservices/cznregistration Image Source : J&K E-SERVICE WEBSITE SCREENGRAB Citizen registration for using e-services of the J&K government. Once the user will click on the citizen registration, a new form will be open where they have to provide their personal details. Below is the screengrab show of how the citizen registration page will look like. Image Source : J&K GOVERNMENT SCREEN GRAB Citizen Registration to use e-services of the Jammu and Kashmir government. Already Registered Citizen can avail the Service Using Login ID and Password generated after Citizen Registration. The applicant has to upload the Passport size scan photo (jpg image) in a clear background of size less than 50 kb. Please note the user id and password entered by the applicant during registration for Login and availing the service. Please, select the role type Citizen while entered login credentials by the Applicant using Citizen Users ID and Password. After submitting the application form, a new window will pop up displaying citizen's login ID and temporary password. The temporary password has to be changed on the first login. Below photo shows how the page will look like after submitting the application form. Image Source : J&K E-SERVICES WEBSITE SCREEN-GRAB Screen-grab of how pop-up window will appear after submitting citizen registration form. After Login, Applicant has to click on the e-services tab in the left menu and thereafter click on the department to which he has to avail the service.(e.g. Scholarship schemes under Social Welfare Department or Domicile Service Using General Administration Dept.) A screen-grab shown below show where the link for applying for the domicile certificate will appear. Image Source : J&K E-SERVICES WEBSITE SCREEN-GRAB Screen-grab shows e-link to apply for domicile certificate on Jammu and Kashmir e-service platform. Please, note the Citizen ID, Username and Password after successful registration of Citizen as it will be required at the time of availing the service.

