Railways to start tatkal ticket bookings for 230 trains. Check details

Saturday, May 30, 2020
     
Railways will start advance booking for up to 120 days, including tatkal, current reservations for 230 trains from May 31, 2020 onwards. From June 1, the additional 200 trains will also resume services.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: May 30, 2020 13:12 IST
Railways to start tatkal booking from May 31.

The Indian Railways will resume services of 200 mail-express, Shatabdi, Duronto and other special trains from June 1, in addition to the Shramik special and 15 pairs of Rajdhani's that are currently running as it slowly moves towards resuming operations to full throttle. The Railways Ministry has also announced that for all trains notified to run, the advance reservation period (ARP) shall be increased from 30 days to 120 days and booking of parcel and luggage shall also be permitted.

Ahead of the resumption of additional 200 trains, the railways has said that commuters will now be able to also book current booking, tatkal quota allocation of seats to road-side stations, etc to be same as in regular time-tabled trains.

Railways has said that the above changes shall be implemented with effect from 8 am of train booking date of May 31, 2020 onwards.

The ministry had earlier released list of 200 additional mail-express, Shatabdi, Duronto and other special trains whose services will resume from June 1 in addition to the 30 AC specials that are already running. Check the full list of 200-trains to run from June 1 (Monday).

India Tv - IRCTC, 200 trains list

IRCTC list of 200 trains to run from June 1, 2020 

India Tv - IRCTC, 200 train list

IRCTC list of 200 trains to run from June 1, 2020 

Railways resumed operations after almost over 40 days amid lockdown as services were suspended due to the outbreak of coronavirus following which a nation-wide lockdown was imposed.

