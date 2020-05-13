Wednesday, May 13, 2020
     
Do you know how many zeros are there in 'Rs 20 Lakh Crore'?

New Delhi Updated on: May 13, 2020 12:06 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a package worth Rs 20 lakh crore to help those impacted by coronavirus. Soon after, social media went on a major spree trying to decipher how much exactly is Rs 20 lakh crore. Here is your crash course in how big exactly is 20 lakh crore. 

There are, 

  • 3 zeros in 1,000 - One Thousand
  • 4 zeros in 10,000 - Ten Thousand
  • 5 zeros in 100,000 - 1 Lakh / 100 Thousand 
  • 6 zeros in 1,000,000 - 10 Lakh / 1 Million
  • 7 zeros in 10,000,000 - 1 Crore / 10 Million
  • 8 zeros in 100,000,000 - 10 Crore / 100 Million
  • 9 zeros in 1,000,000,000 - 100 Crore / 1 Billion
  • 10 zeros in 10,000,000,000 - 1,000 Crore / 10 Billion
  • 11 zeros in 100,000,000,000 - 10,000 Crore / 100 Billion
  • 12 zeros in 1,000,000,000,000 - 1 Lakh Crore / 1 Trillion
  • 13 zeros in 10,000,000,000,000 - 10 Lakh Crore / 10 Trillion

In Rs 20 Lakh Crore, therefore, there are 13 zeros (Rs 20 Lakh Crore = 10 Lakh Crore x 2).

How Much Does Rs 20 Lakh Crore mean in other currencies?

Currency Amount
United States Dollar $265,197,400,000
Great Britain Pound £ 215,918,200,000
Pakistani Rupee 42,507,519,460,000
Euro €244,718,798,000

 

