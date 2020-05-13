Do you know how many zeros are there in 'Rs 20 Lakh Crore'?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a package worth Rs 20 lakh crore to help those impacted by coronavirus. Soon after, social media went on a major spree trying to decipher how much exactly is Rs 20 lakh crore. Here is your crash course in how big exactly is 20 lakh crore.
There are,
- 3 zeros in 1,000 - One Thousand
- 4 zeros in 10,000 - Ten Thousand
- 5 zeros in 100,000 - 1 Lakh / 100 Thousand
- 6 zeros in 1,000,000 - 10 Lakh / 1 Million
- 7 zeros in 10,000,000 - 1 Crore / 10 Million
- 8 zeros in 100,000,000 - 10 Crore / 100 Million
- 9 zeros in 1,000,000,000 - 100 Crore / 1 Billion
- 10 zeros in 10,000,000,000 - 1,000 Crore / 10 Billion
- 11 zeros in 100,000,000,000 - 10,000 Crore / 100 Billion
- 12 zeros in 1,000,000,000,000 - 1 Lakh Crore / 1 Trillion
- 13 zeros in 10,000,000,000,000 - 10 Lakh Crore / 10 Trillion
In Rs 20 Lakh Crore, therefore, there are 13 zeros (Rs 20 Lakh Crore = 10 Lakh Crore x 2).
How Much Does Rs 20 Lakh Crore mean in other currencies?
|Currency
|Amount
|United States Dollar
|$265,197,400,000
|Great Britain Pound
|£ 215,918,200,000
|Pakistani Rupee
|42,507,519,460,000
|Euro
|€244,718,798,000