EXPLAINED: The curious case of Faiz Ahmad Faiz, 'Hum dekhenge' and the IIT Kanpur link

A poem that was sung inside the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has unpredictably struck some controversial chords. Little did the students know that a poem recited in the campus would kick up a row a fortnight later. The controversy goes back to December 17, 2019, when students of IIT Kanpur took out a peaceful march in the campus against the Citizenship Amendment Act and in solidarity with Jamia Millia Islamia students. Read on to know more.

The controversy

"Hum dekhenge lazim hai ki hum bhi dekhenge" -- The reason why it all began. During the peaceful march at IIT Kanpur, students sang the poem penned by Pakistani poet Faiz Ahmad Faiz. Recently, a faculty member of IIT Kanpur claimed that the poem was anti-Hindu, following which the institute set up a panel to launch probe. Faiz Ahmad Faiz's poem reads: "Lazim hai ke hum bhi dekhenge. Jab arz-e-Khuda ke kaabe se. Sab bhut uthwaye jayenge, Hum ahl-e-safa mardood-e-harm. Masnad pe bithaye jayenge. Sab taaj uchale jaenge. Sab takht giraye jayenge. Bas naam rahega Allah ka. Hum dekhenge."

"When all idols will be removed, only Allah's name will remain" -- This line is where the bone of contention lies.

The complaint filed by the IIT faculty member alleges that the students made anti-India and communal statements during their demonstration in solidarity with the Jamia students. The complainant further demanded that the organisers and masterminds must be identified and expelled immediately.

Pakistani poet Faiz Ahmad Faiz wrote the poem in reference to military dictator Zia-ul-Haq in 1979 and was against the military rule in Pakistan. Faiz Ahmad Faiz had left leanings and was an athiest. Faiz was known for his writings that kept him in jail for several years.

Now the panel constituted by IIT Kanpur will probe whether the students violated prohibitory orders clamped in the city on the day of the march, whether they posted objectionable content on the social media and whether the Faiz poem is anti-Hindu.

The poem

Faiz Ahmad Faiz's poem 'Hum dekhenge' is a popular poem written in 1979. In 1977, military dictator General Zia-ul-Haq had deposed Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in a coup. He then declared himself the President of Pakistan in September 1978. The poem was written by Faiz Ahmad Faiz in this very context. In the poem, Faiz referred to Zia -- worshipper of power and not a believer of Allah.

Absurd and funny, Javed Akhtar says

"Absurd and funny" - That's how lyricist Javed Akhtar reacted to the controversy over Faiz Ahmad Faiz's poem recitation in IIT Kanpur.

"Calling Faiz Ahmad Faiz 'anti-Hindu' is so absurd and funny that its difficult to seriously talk about it. He lived half his life outside Pakistan, he was called anti-Pakistan there. 'Hum Dekhenge' he wrote against Zia ul Haq's communal, regressive and fundamentalist government."

Akhtar further said the man who wrote a poem to express his sorrow over the division of India is now being termed as anti-India.

