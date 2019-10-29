Railways starts several Chhath special trains to tackle rush. Check details

Railways starts several Chhath special trains to tackle rush.

In order to clear extra rush of passengers during Chhath puja, the Indian Railways (including Northern Railways and East Coast Railway) has started several special trains from Delhi area and Odisha (or via Delhi area stations). Chhath is one of the biggest festivals in Bihar, Eastern Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and parts of West Bengal.

Ticket availability often becomes impossible during the festival rush with people from different parts of India travelling to Bihar and Jharkhand. New Delhi Railway Station also sees this rush every year. Indian Railways has planned extensively to clear the rush. Several trains will begin from Anand Vihar Station in order to minimise the rush at the New Delhi Railway Station.

Here is the list of Chhath special trains that will be running from Delhi area

list of trains running from Delhi area to Bihar and Jharkhand

list of trains running from Delhi area to Bihar and Jharkhand

Whereas, The East Coast Railway (ECoR) is running special trains from Puri to Patna and Bhagalpur in Bihar and Hatia in Jharkhand ahead of Chhath Puja.

Two special trains will run from Puri in Odisha to Hatia and Bhagalpur on Wednesday, ECoR said in a statement.

The Puri-Hatia-Puri special train will depart Puri at 1.30 pm on Wednesday and reach Hatia at 4 am the next day. In the return direction, the train will leave Hatia at 9 am on Thursday and reach Puri at 11 pm the same day, it said.

The Puri-Bhagalpur-Puri special train will leave Puri at 10.30 am on October 30 and November 6 and reach Bhagalpur at 7 am on the following days.

In the return direction, the train will leave Bhagalpur at 8.30 am on October 31 and November 7 and will reach Puri at 6.45 am on the following days, the release said.

En route, the train will stop at Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Balasore, Hijli, Midnapur, Bankura, Adra, Asansol, Durgapur, Sainthia, Rampurhat, Gumani, Barharwa and Sahibganj stations.

While one Puri-Patna-Puri special train has already left Puri on October 26 and returned to the pilgrim centre on October 28 from Patna, another will leave the Odisha town at 9.25 am on November 2 and reach the Bihar capital at 6.15 am the next day.

In the return direction, the special train will leave Patna at 1.45 pm on November 3 and will reach Puri at 9.45 am the next day, it said.

En route, the train will halt at Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Balasore, Hijli, Midnapur, Bankura, Adra, Asansol, Chittaranjan, Madhupur, Jasidih, Jhajha, Kiul, Mokama and Bakhtiapur stations.

ALSO READ | Railways to convert 200 saloons into 10 tourist trains to be run by IRCTC

ALSO READ | Railways running 2,500 additional services till Christmas to deal with festival rush