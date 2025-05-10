Missile attack on Delhi Airport? Old video falsely shared as India fights Pakistani propaganda India TV Fact Check: This viral post and fake video is from a news article of Al Jazeera, which was published in August 2024, with the title- 'a gas station explosion in Aden, Yemen'.

New Delhi:

The Fact Check unit of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has refuted a news report which said a missile strike took place at New Delhi Airport. In a statement shared on X, the PIB Fact Check labelled the assertion as "fake."

In reality, this old video has no connection with the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport of New Delhi. This video has no relation to the current India–Pakistan war like situation.

"Attention: False Claim Circulating Online! Missile Attack on Delhi Airport? An old video is being falsely shared as footage of a missile strike on New Delhi Airport," PIB said in an X post.

This viral post and fake video is from a news article of Al Jazeera, which was published in August 2024, with the title- 'a gas station explosion in Aden, Yemen'.

In the current situation, it is very crucial to exercise extreme caution before believing or sharing any news, especially on social media. Think ten times before trusting content that lacks verification. Rely only on official statements from the Indian government, armed forces, or credible news agencies for accurate information.

Social Media awareness

Authorities are urging the public to refrain from forwarding unverified videos or messages, especially during heightened security periods. Misinformation not only fuels panic but can also obstruct official efforts to maintain calm and order. Residents are encouraged to rely only on trusted sources for news and updates. For real-time clarifications, they can follow @PIBFactCheck on social platforms.