Fact Check: Was 'Jai Shri Ram' written on Vande Bharat train with Lord Ram's image? Here's the truth India TV Fact Check: A photo is going viral on social media with claims that 'Shri Ram' has been written on the Vande Bharat train with Lord Ram's image. Let's find the truth of the viral photo.

New Delhi:

These days, false information can spread rapidly on social media, making it easier for misleading claims to gain traction. However, such misinformation can be harmful and even pose risks. Fake news often goes viral in no time on these platforms. To help you stay alert and avoid falling for such rumors, India TV presents its Fact Check segment. Recently, some social media users have been sharing an image of the Vande Bharat train with 'Shri Ram' written on it, along with Lord Ram's image. However, when we fact-checked the viral claim, it was found that the image had been digitally edited and shared with a false claim.

What is going viral?

The viral image circulating on social media, depicting a Vande Bharat train painted in saffron and black with "Shri Ram" inscribed alongside Lord Ram's image. A user shared the post with caption: New India, strong India, India preserving cultural heritage. "Shri Ram" written on Vande Bharat train. Jai_Shri_Ram" At the same time, another user has also posted a similar picture on Facebook. He wrote in the caption, "Shri Ram written on Vande Bharat train. Jai Shri Ram."

(Image Source : SCREENSHOT )This is going viral

Investigation

As the post was rapidly going viral on social media, we decided to verify the claim. Upon closely examining the image, we noticed the name 'The Rail Pilot' written on it. We then searched for this account across various social media platforms and found an Instagram account with the same name. On this account, we came across the same train image, but the caption clearly stated that the picture was created using AI.

(Image Source : SCREENSHOT )Found an AI-generated image on Instagram

Despite this, we verified the authenticity of the image using the AI detection tool Wasitai, which also confirmed that the picture was generated using artificial intelligence. This clearly establishes that no Vande Bharat train has been designed or painted with "Shri Ram" written on it.

(Image Source : SCREENSHOT )The viral image was found to be AI-generated

What came out in the fact check?

India TV's fact check has confirmed that the viral social media post claiming "Shri Ram" is written on a Vande Bharat train is AI-generated. The image was being widely shared with misleading claims, but upon verification, it was found to be false. As the post is being circulated with incorrect information, people are advised to remain cautious and not fall for such misinformation.

