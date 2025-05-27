Fact Check: Did Rahul Gandhi meet Jyoti Malhotra? Know truth behind viral photo India TV Fact Check: A photo of Rahul Gandhi is going viral with Jyoti Malhotra with claims that the Congress leader had met YouTuber in the past. Let's find out the truth of the viral picture.

New Delhi:

These days, it is very easy to spread false claims on social media, but this can cause significant harm and be quite dangerous. Fake news often goes viral quickly on social media platforms. To help protect you from such misinformation, we bring you India TV Fact Check. Recently, a post has been rapidly circulating on social media with claims that Rahul Gandhi met YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, who is accused of spying for Pakistan. However, this viral claim has been proven to be completely fake in the fact check.

What is going viral?

A post circulating widely on social media claims that Rahul Gandhi met YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, who is alleged to have spied for Pakistan. On the social media platform X, a user shared a photo showing Rahul Gandhi and Jyoti Malhotra together. The caption accompanying the image reads, "Rahul Gandhi with Jyoti Malhotra. This picture says a lot about Rahul Gandhi and Congress's uneasiness over Operation Sindoor."

Another user posted a similar photo on X with the caption, "I don’t understand how Rahul Gandhi aka Pappu's picture matches with every traitor or treason accused! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai? By the way, this is Madam Jyoti Malhotra. Do you know who she is?"

(Image Source : SCREENSHOT )This is going viral

Investigation

As the post quickly went viral on social media, we decided to verify the claim. We conducted a reverse image search and came across an India Today report dated May 7, 2018, featuring a similar photograph. Upon closer examination, it was confirmed that the original picture showed Rahul Gandhi with then-Congress leader Aditi Singh, not Jyoti Malhotra. Aditi Singh's face had been digitally replaced with Jyoti Malhotra's face to mislead viewers.

(Image Source : SCREENSHOT)Original photo found on the India Today website

Simultaneously, we used Google Lens to examine another image. This led us to a Facebook post by Rahul Gandhi dated September 18, 2022, which featured a picture similar to the viral one. Upon closer inspection, the woman in the original photo was identified as a female supporter standing with Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kerala. In this case as well, the woman's face had been digitally altered using AI tools to replace it with Jyoti Malhotra's face.

(Image Source : SCREENSHOT)Rahul Gandhi's Facebook post

What came out in the fact check?

A fact check done by India TV has confirmed that the viral social media post linking Rahul Gandhi with Jyoti Malhotra, accused of spying for Pakistan, is false. The picture going viral on social media is AI-generated, which users are sharing with false claims. People are advised to remain cautious and not fall for such misleading posts on social media.

Also Read: Fact Check: No, Bollywood actor Sanjay Mishra did not die, viral social media claims are false

Also Read: Fact Check: Did Albanian PM propose to Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni? Know truth