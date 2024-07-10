FACT CHECK: Did Pushkar Singh Dhami distribute money during 2024 Lok Sabha elections? Here’s the truth

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Screenshot of the post claiming Pushkar Singh Dhami distribute money during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Recently, a video circulated widely on social media purportedly showing Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami distributing money during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. In the video, people are seen standing together, and some claim Dhami handed out money during election campaigning. Another clip shows envelopes containing Rs 500 notes with a caption alleging, "CM Pushkar Dhami caught distributing money openly, exposing Modi's claim of winning 400+ seats."

India TV investigates

Given the video's widespread circulation and the serious allegations, India TV conducted a thorough fact-check. Using Google's open search with related keywords, the investigation led to the original video posted on the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) X (formerly Twitter) handle on February 13, 2022. The post claimed, "What’s happening in Khatima? Pushkar Dhami openly distributed money after the election campaign. AAP candidate SS Kaler caught Dhami red-handed, who then tried to stop the camera."

Image Source : INDIA TVScreenshot of the viral video.

Fact check findings

India TV’s fact-check revealed that the viral video is not related to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The video was originally shared by AAP in 2022 and has no connection to the current elections. The claim that the video is from the 2024 Lok Sabha elections is false.

Image Source : INDIA TVScreenshot of the AAP's post.

India TV advises the public to be cautious of such misleading posts. The viral video being linked to the 2024 elections is entirely untrue.

