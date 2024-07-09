Tuesday, July 09, 2024
     
Fact Check: No, video of boat on flooded road not from outside Lucknow railway station | Viral clip edited

Fact Check: A video is going viral on social media with a claim that severe waterlogging in front of Charbagh railway station in Lucknow has led to boats being used. However, an India TV Fact Check confirmed that this claim is false and that the video in question is edited.

Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi New Delhi Updated on: July 09, 2024 7:50 IST
Fact check
Image Source : INDIA TV Fact Check of viral video from outside Lucknow railway station

India TV Fact Check: A video is going viral on social media, in which it is being claimed that water has filled the area in front of Charbagh railway station in Uttar Pradesh capital city Lucknow and boats are operating there. However, an investigation by India TV has proven this claim to be false.

What is the claim?

Lalji Verma, a six-time MLA, former UP cabinet minister, Samajwadi Party national general secretary, and Ambedkar Nagar MP, shared a video on his social media account X (@LaljiVermaSP). In the video, he claimed that water has filled the area in front of Charbagh railway station and that boats are operating there.

India Tv - Fact check

Image Source : XThis video is going viral

Additionally, the caption was written in a sarcastic tone aimed at the Yogi government, stating, "Hon'ble National President Shri Akhilesh Yadav Ji had given the 'gift of metro' to Lucknow, but the current government of Uttar Pradesh has given the 'gift of boat' for transportation in front of Lucknow Charbagh station."

What did the investigation reveal?

this fake video. Further, we couldn't find any news confirming waterlogging near Charbagh station or boats operating there. Upon analysing the video frame-by-frame, we discovered it was edited. In the boat scene, only the boat is moving while the rest of the video remains stationary. We also found a link to another video showing the same footage, which is 4-5 months old.

India Tv - Fact check

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Old video found on Instagram

This video was shared on Instagram on February 4 from the @suraj_sultanpur_0101 account. It clearly shows waterlogging under a flyover in one part, while the other part features the viral video of Charbagh station. In this version, we did not see a boat moving or any frames where everything else is stationary, as seen in the viral video.

Conclusion

There have been no recent reports of waterlogging at Charbagh station, although several parts of Lucknow are experiencing flooding due to heavy rain. Upon comparing the viral video with the video from February 4, it's evident that the footage of the boat was added through editing. Consequently, India TV's investigation has determined this video to be fake and edited.

