Fact Check: Viral claim of train collision near Bikaner Lalgarh Station misleading

In a video circulating on social media, two train tracks can be seen stacked on top of each other during rescue operations. The video showed the incident occurring near Lalgarh railway station in Bikaner district of Rajasthan and several passengers were reportedly injured.

An X User shared the video with the caption: "Two trains collided near Bikaner Lalgarh railway station. Rescue operations underway!:Those unfortunate people of this country do not even know that they have embarked on the last journey of their life." (Archive)

Fact check reveals a false reaction, not an accident

A NewsMeter investigation debunked the incident and confirmed that the incident was part of a planned disaster management exercise conducted by the Railways, NDRF and SDRF at Lalgarh station ground.

Public confirmation from railway authorities

The North Western Railway’s official social media account clarified that the drill took place on November 14, 2024, and involved two train coaches stacked on top of each other. The exercise lasted from 10:10 am to 11:20 am, and 47 people were “injured” in the simulation, with rescue efforts completed successfully.

Routine safety drills, not necessarily accidents

Reports in Dainik Bhaskar and Patrika confirmed that the action was a routine security exercise with no actual killings. Railway officials assured people that the drills were conducted to improve disaster preparedness and that the images in the viral video were part of a fake exercise.

Image Source : DAINIK BHASKARScreenshot of reports in Dainik Bhaskar.

The video is confirmed to be misleading.

(Disclaimer: This story was originally published by Newsmeter, and republished by India TV as part of the Shakti Collective.)