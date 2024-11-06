Fact Check: Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan 2 unofficially announced? | Know truth of viral poster

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Fact Check of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan 2 movie

India TV Fact Check: A social media post claiming that the sequel to the film 'Pathan', titled 'Pathan 2', has been unofficially announced is going viral. However, a fact-check by India TV has debunked this claim, proving it to be completely false.

What is going viral?

A post is going viral on social media, claiming that the poster for the sequel to the film 'Pathan' has been released. One such viral post caption reads, "Finally, 'Pathan 2' has been unofficially announced. Deepika and Shahrukh's pair is back, Kabir is alive." Alongside this caption, an image featuring a poster with "Pathan 2" written on it has been shared.

Image Source : SCREENSHOT This is going viral

India TV investigated

As this post about the unofficial announcement of 'Pathan 2' spread rapidly on social media, we decided to investigate the claim. During our investigation, a Google search led us to a post by Siddharth R Kannan on the social media platform X, shared on July 1, 2021. This post featured a watermark on the photo. Upon searching with that watermark, we found additional photos shared from the account with the same watermark (@SRKanatic). Among these images, we discovered the viral picture, originally posted on April 8, 2021, with only "Pathan" written on it.

Image Source : SCREENSHOTSiddharth R Kannan on the viral poster

What came out in the fact check?

The fact check done by India TV has revealed that the claim being made with the post going viral on social media is false. The poster picture going viral on social media was just designed a long time ago, which is now being made viral with a false claim, so people are advised to be cautious of any such post. In India TV's fact check, the claim of this viral post turned out to be false.

