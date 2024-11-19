Fact Check: Om Birla's daughter Anjali married a Muslim man? Know truth of viral claim

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Fact check of Om Birla's daughter Anjali's viral video

Fact Check by Vishvas News: Lok Sabha Speaker and BJP leader Om Birla's daughter, Anjali Birla, tied the knot with Aneesh Rajani on November 12. Meanwhile, social media has been abuzz with claims that Om Birla's son-in-law, Aneesh Rajani, is a Muslim. Along with these claims, pictures and videos from their wedding are being widely circulated, with users spreading this misinformation across various platforms.

However, an investigation has debunked this claim. Aneesh Rajani is not a Muslim. He is a Sindhi Hindu and belongs to a business family based in Kota. The assertion that Aneesh Rajani is a Muslim is entirely fake and baseless.

What is going viral?

The Facebook user shared the viral post and wrote, "For the rich, big officials, big politicians and big people, caste, religion and society do not matter for marriage and business. So stop hating in the name of religion, society and caste and earn money to improve the future of your children. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has got his daughter Anjali married to Anees Rajani…. What is the reason? All the anti-Muslim leaders in our country choose Anees and Mukhtar as their sons-in-law….. Beware of such selfish and hate-mongering kids."

Investigation

According to reports, Om Birla's daughter Anjali got married in Kota, Rajasthan. His son-in-law Aneesh belongs to a reputed business family of Kota.

Starting the investigation, the team searched about Aneesh Rajani. In the search, we found a frame of the viral video on the NBT website and according to the information given here, Aneesh belongs to a Sindhi and business family.

On searching, we found a post of Hari Manjhi, BJP leader and former MP from Gaya, Bihar. Here he has shared the wedding card and rejected the claims of Aneesh Rajani being a Muslim. In his post, he had confirmed that Aneesh Rajani belongs to a Sindhi Hindu family of Kota.

For confirmation related to the viral post, the team contacted BJP's national spokesperson Dr Bijay Sonkar Shastri. He confirmed and said, the claim of Anjali Birla's marriage to a Muslim youth is absolutely wrong.

This is not the first time that fake news about Om Birla's daughter has gone viral, earlier a lie has been spread about her passing the UPSC exam without giving papers and interviews.

Now it was the turn to do a social scanning of the Facebook user who shared the fake post. We found that the user is very active on Facebook and the user is a resident of Rajasthan.

Conclusion

The fact check team found in its investigation that Anjali Birla has not married a Muslim man, Aneesh Rajani is a Sindhi Hindu and he belongs to a business family of Kota. The claim of Aneesh Rajani being a Muslim is fake and baseless.

Claim Review: Om Birla's son-in-law Anish Rajani is a Muslim.

Claimed By: Facebook user Indraj Bhamboo

Fact Check: Fake

