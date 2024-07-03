Fact Check: Old video of Om Birla reprimanding MP fictitiously shared as recent | Know truth

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENSHOT Fact Check of viral video of Om Birla

India TV Fact Check: Fake news often goes viral on social media. These false stories circulate about everyone from the Prime Minister of the country to ordinary people, despite having no basis in truth. To caution you against such fake news, we bring you India TV's fact check. The latest case of fake news involves Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. A video is circulating on social media showing Om Birla expressing anger towards an MP. This video is being shared with the claim that Om Birla showed his temperament immediately after becoming Speaker for the second time. However, upon fact-checking this claim, it was found that the viral video is not recent but two years old.

What is the claim?

A user named Dinesh Smadhiya has shared the video on the social media platform. In this video, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla can be seen reprimanding an MP and saying, "Respected member, do you have a problem? If you keep standing again and again, I will send you outside."

Dinesh Smadhiya shared the video with the caption, “Om Birla ji has been re-elected for the same attitude and style. Started off strong and explosive. Do you think that if your numbers increase a little, you will start bullying? Bullying will not be tolerated at all. You must have seen Dada's attitude on the very first day.”

Image Source : SCREENSHOTThis video is going viral

It is pertinent to mention that Om Birla was recently elected as the Speaker of the Lok Sabha for the second time.

India Tv investigated

When we looked at this video carefully, it was evident that Om Birla was seated in a different chair than the current one. Using relevant keywords related to the video, we found the full video on the official YouTube channel of Parliament House. It was clearly written on that video that this video is of the proceedings of the Lok Sabha on 12 December 2022. During this, Om Birla had warned the opposition MP. It's worth noting that these proceedings took place in the old Parliament building.

Image Source : SCREENSHOTScreengrab of orignal video

What came out in the fact check?

A fact check conducted by India TV has confirmed that the viral video featuring Speaker Om Birla is not recent but rather two years old. The viral claim circulating on social media is misleading. Therefore, it's advisable for people to exercise caution regarding such posts.

