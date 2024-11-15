Fact Check: Maulana issues fatwa for woman to marry her own son? Know truth behind viral video

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Fact Check of viral video

Fact Check by NEWSMETER:

Claim: The video shows a Maulana beaten after issuing a fatwa allegedly instructing a woman to marry her own son.

Fact: This claim is false. The Maulana was beaten due to accusations of molesting a girl under the guise of performing an exorcism.

A viral video circulating on social media shows a woman hitting a Maulana with slippers multiple times during a village Panchayat meeting. The 28-second clip, which includes the News 24 channel logo, captures the moment as a burqa-clad woman repeatedly hits the man while others attempt to step in. According to claims made on social media, the woman attacked him because he allegedly issued a fatwa for "halala," to remarry her son after her husband divorced her through triple talaq.

One post shared by a user on X reads, "How much lower can you go? When the husband of a Muslim woman divorced her with triple talaq, the Maulvi issued a fatwa in the Panchayat, demanding that she marry her own son for halala. After hearing this, the brave woman confronted the Maulvi and beat him with slippers in front of the Panchayat." (Archive)

Image Source : SCREENSHOT This is going viral

Similar claims are shared in other posts here and here. (Archive 1, Archive 2)

Fact Check

A fact-check revealed that the claims circulating with the viral video are false. The incident had no connection to a fatwa or halala. Instead, it was related to allegations of molestation against the Maulana.

A reverse image search of keyframes of the video directed us to a report from News 24, published in Hindi on September 29, 2024. The report, featuring the same video, confirmed that the incident occurred in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh.

Image Source : SCREENSHOT A news report from News 24

As per the media report, a mother attacked the Maulana after he was accused of molesting her daughter. The woman had initially sought the Maulana's help for her daughter’s illness. However, when the daughter stayed in his room for an unusually long period, the mother entered and reportedly found the girl in a dishevelled state. Following this, a Panchayat was held, where the mother confronted and beat the Maulana.

A keyword search also led to a report in the Free Press Journal titled "UP: Woman Beats Islamic Preacher With Slipper For Allegedly Molesting Her Daughter, Video Surfaces From Moradabad," published on September 30, 2024.

Image Source : SCREENSHOT A report in the Free Press Journal

The article identifies the man as Maulana Furqan, who was accused of molesting the girl under the guise of performing an exorcism. Locals reportedly saw him as a healer, which led the mother to initially seek his help for her daughter’s condition.

Other local media outlets, such as 'DNP India' and 'TV 9', also confirmed that the incident involved a mother publicly attacking a Maulana with slippers during a Panchayat, accusing him of molesting her daughter while pretending to perform an exorcism.

Image Source : SCREENSHOT A report in the DNP India

Thus, the claim that the Maulana was beaten for issuing a fatwa to arrange a marriage between a woman and her son is false. In reality, the video captures a mother confronting and hitting the man due to allegations that he molested her daughter under the pretence of performing an exorcism.

Claim Review: The video shows a Maulana beaten after issuing a fatwa allegedly instructing a woman to marry her own son.

Claimed By: Social Media Users

Claim Reviewed By: NewsMeter

Claim Source: X Users

Claim Fact Check: False

Fact: This claim is false. The Maulana was beaten due to accusations of molesting a girl under the guise of performing an exorcism.

(Disclaimer: This story was originally published by Newsmeter, and republished by India TV as part of the Shakti Collective.)

Also Read: Fact Check: Did Donald Trump call Rahul Gandhi 'Soros agent'? | Truth behind viral claim

Also Read: Fact Check: Pakistani flag raised at NCP leader Nawab Malik's roadshow in Mumbai? | Know truth