Fact Check: Is this viral video of the protest against EVMs not from Maharashtra? Here is the truth

Fact Check by Factly: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Mahayuti Alliance secured a resounding victory (here, here and here) in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, winning a record-breaking 235 out of 288 seats and ensuring the NDA’s continued rule in the state. In the aftermath of this historic win, social media has been flooded with allegations regarding Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Amid these claims, a video (here, here and here) has surfaced on social media, purportedly showing a massive crowd protesting in Maharashtra against the use of EVMs. Let’s uncover the truth behind this viral video.

Claim: A massive gathering of people protesting against EVMs in Maharashtra.

Fact: The viral video is not related to Maharashtra. It shows a protest held at Jantar Mantar, Delhi, on 31 January 2024, against EVMs. This protest, organised by 22 groups including Bharat Mukti Morcha, Rastriya Kisan Morcha, and Bahujan Mukti Party, saw participants from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Goa, and Bihar. Hence the claim is MISLEADING.

Reverse image search of the keyframes from the viral video uncovered multiple social media posts featuring the same video (here, here and here). One notable instance is Ashish Singh, who calls himself a political analyst, who shared the video on X on 14 February 2024. In his post, he captioned it, “Indian citizens protest against EVM in New Delhi!“

Further research using keyframes from the mentioned X post led to a YouTube video uploaded by OHeraldo Goa on 31 January 2024. The video, captioned “Nationwide Movement to Ban EVMs Gains Momentum at Jantar Mantar, Delhi”, features visuals strikingly similar to the viral video. In this footage, individuals are seen holding placards with messages such as “We want elections on ballot paper (Voters of Goa)”.

Amar Ujala reported on 31 January 2024 that a protest against Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) took place at Jantar Mantar, organised by 22 groups, including Bharat Mukti Morcha, Rashtriya Kisan Morcha, and Bahujan Mukti Party. Protesters from states like Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and Bihar held banners reading "EVM Hatao" (Remove EVMs). Bharat Mukti Morcha President Vaman Meshram questioned EVMs' reliability, highlighting that nations like the US and Europe have not adopted them. He emphasised the demand for elections via ballot paper to ensure fairness before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

A comparison of the viral video with footage from the Delhi EVM protest reveals several identical elements, such as the green Janata Dal (United) signboard near the protest area. Verification via Google Maps confirms that the Janata Dal (United) office is located near Jantar Mantar, the site of the protest. This, along with other similarities, confirms that the viral video was recorded at the Delhi EVM protest held at Jantar Mantar, not in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, after their defeat in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition, which includes Congress, Shiv Sena, and NCP factions led by Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar, is planning (here, here and here) protests against the credibility of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), as per media reports. The MVA accuses EVMs of contributing to their loss and intends to challenge their use. Additionally, the coalition plans to approach the courts to advocate for a return to ballot paper voting in future elections.

To sum up, a protest against EVMs in Delhi is shared as a recent protest against EVMs in Maharashtra after the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Election results.

(Disclaimer: This fact check was originally done by Factly, and republished by India TV with the help of Shakti Collective)