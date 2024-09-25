Fact Check: Did Sarfaraz Khan call Shubman Gill bad player? Here's truth behind viral video

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Fact Check of a viral video of Sarfaraz Khan criticising Shubman Gill

India TV Fact Check: A video circulating on social media allegedly shows Indian cricketer Sarfaraz Khan calling fellow player Shubman Gill a "bad player." However, when we fact-checked this video and found that this video is edited.

What is going viral?

A video featuring Sarfaraz Khan has been circulating widely on social media, in which he allegedly criticises Shubman Gill, calling him the "most overrated player" and claiming that he doesn't know how to play properly. Sarfaraz reportedly said that Gill lacks quality as a player and questions his selection as captain of the Gujarat team. The video was shared by a user named Gagan on the platform X, who commented, "These facts are speaking." Another user, Sports With Naveen, made similar claims while sharing the video.

Image Source : SCREENSHOTThis is going viral

India TV investigated

As the video was going viral on social media, we decided to investigate this claim. Our first step was to search Google for any news articles that reported Sarfaraz making such comments. However, we did not find any such news anywhere in which Sarfaraz has said something like this against Shubman.

Further, we checked the video carefully, and we noticed a mismatch between Sarfaraz's lip movements and the audio, indicating that it may have been edited. To further validate the claims, we conducted a search using relevant keywords to locate Sarfaraz's original interview. After searching, we found the actual video related to Sarfaraz's viral statement. This video was uploaded about 1 year ago. This video is 7 minutes 47 seconds long. In this interview, Sarfaraz does not mention Shubman Gill at all instead, he discusses his own career with the journalist.

Image Source : SCREENSHOTScreenshot of original video

What came out in the Fact Check?

The fact check done by India TV revealed that Sarfaraz Khan has not said anything against Shubman. In the video, Sarfaraz is seen that someone else's audio has been edited and added to it. Users are advised to be cautious of such videos.

Also Read: Fact Check: Did Tirupati Temple use Pakistan-supplied ghee for laddu? Know truth

Also Read: Fact Check: Will Congress end caste-based reservation? Know truth behind KC Venugopal's viral statement