Fact Check: Did India attack Pakistan? Know truth behind the viral video

These days, it is becoming increasingly easy to spread false information on social media, and such claims can be harmful and dangerous. Fake news tends to spread rapidly on these platforms. To help you stay informed and cautious, we bring you India TV Fact Check. Recently, a post has been circulating widely, falsely claiming that the Indian Army has attacked Sialkot in Pakistan. However, when we fact checked this claim it found to be misleading.

What is going viral?

A post circulating widely on social media claims that the Indian Army has attacked Sialkot in Pakistan. The post includes a video shared by a user on the social media platform X, showing scenes of heavy bombing with people fleeing in panic. The caption accompanying the video reads, "Breaking News: Al Jazeera Channel has released new footage of the Indian Army's attack on Sialkot, Pakistan."

Investigation

Since this post was going viral very fast on social media, we decided to investigate the claim. To know the veracity of the claim, we did a reverse image search of the keyframe of the video and found a post dated November 9, 2023. In this post, the same video was found with the logo of Al Jazeera, which is now going viral. This video was shared by a Palestinian news outlet 'Quds News Network' from its X handle. The caption of this video read, "Scenes of violent bombing by the Israeli occupation targeting the area around the Indonesian hospital in the northern Gaza Strip. Many people have been reported dead and injured, most of whom are children."

What came out in the fact check?

The fact check done by India TV has revealed that the viral claim on social media about the Indian Army attacking Sialkot in Pakistan is false. The post, which was being widely shared, falsely linked the video to an alleged attack by the Indian Army. Upon investigation, the claim was debunked. India TV advises people to be cautious and skeptical of such misleading posts circulating on social media.

Tension between India and Pakistan

Tensions between India and Pakistan have been escalating following the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. In response, India has taken a series of actions, heightening fears in Pakistan. While Pakistani leaders are accusing India of preparing to launch an attack, the Pakistan Army has been consistently violating the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir for the past 12 days. In turn, the Indian Army has been retaliating strongly to Pakistan's provocation.

