Fact Check: Delhi couple video falsely linked to Navy officer's last moments with his wife in Pahalgam India TV Fact Check: A video is going viral on social media platforms with claims that clip depicts one of the last moments of Naval officer Vinay Narwal with his wife before the terrorist attack in Pahalgam killed him.

New Delhi:

Amid the tragic killing of 26 people during the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, a video went viral on social media showing a couple dancing to a popular song. Many users claimed it depicted the final moments of Naval officer Vinay Narwal and his wife before he lost his life in the attack. However, a fact-check revealed that the video is misleading and unrelated to the incident.

Meanwhile, it is important to note that the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam claimed the lives of 26 individuals, most of whom were tourists. The brutal incident triggered widespread anger across the country, prompting the Indian government to pledge strong and decisive action against those responsible.

What is going viral?

An X user '@RealBababanaras' shared a video on April 23, asserting that it depicted the last moments of Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, a Naval officer, with his wife, before he was killed in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22. The video allegedly showed both Narwal and his wife dancing on a popular song amid the scenic views of Kashmir.

"Lt Vinay Narwal's last video from Kashmir. Pak will pay for this. #PahalgamTerroristAttack," the post stated. When this story was published, the video had garnered 36.2k views.

(Image Source : SCREENSHOT)This is going viral

Investigation

As the video was going viral, we decided to investigate the claim. To verify, we used the InVid tool to extract keyframes from the viral clip. One of these frames was reverse-searched using Google Lens, which revealed multiple social media posts circulating the same video with similar claims.



To delve deeper, we conducted a customised keyword search on Google. This led to a video posted on April 24, 2025, by an Instagram user named Ashish Sehrawat. In the post, Sehrawat, who identified himself as a professional cricketer and a Ranji Trophy player representing Indian Railways, clarified that the video showed him dancing with his wife, Yashika Sehrawat, in Kashmir, not Naval officer Vinay Narwal and his wife, as widely claimed.

(Image Source : SCREENSHOT )A Delhi couple gives clarification

"Hey guys, we are alive and wanted to address a recent video we posted that unfortunately sparked a lot of hatred, leading us to delete it. Sadly, the video was misused by multiple pages and news channels, falsely claiming it was the last video of late Vinay Sir and his wife. Our heartfelt condolences go out to their family. We kindly request that you report any pages misusing our video, as it's truly disheartening," the user stated.

"It's shocking to see even reputable news channels and pages using unverified content for views, making it challenging to trust news sources," he added.

Additionally, as part of the investigation, the news agency PTI also contacted Yashika Sehrawat, who clarified in her statement that the video belonged to her and her husband, Ashish Sehrawat. She said they had visited Pahalgam just a week before the terror attack struck the region.

"As we were getting lots of calls from our well-wishers checking on our safety, we posted the video to let everyone know we were safe. Unfortunately, the video did not go down well and triggered a lot of hatred, forcing us to remove it. However, later we saw that the video was misused by multiple pages and news channels, falsely claiming it was the last video of the late Naval officer Vinay Narwal and his wife. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the victim's family," Yashika Sehrawat told the news agency PTI Fact Check team.

What came out in fact check?

The fact check has confirmed that the viral video does not capture the final moments of Naval officer Vinay Narwal with his wife prior to the tragic terror attack in Pahalgam. Instead, the video features another couple, Ashish and Yashika Sehrawat, who later clarified on their social media handles that the footage was taken during their recent trip to Kashmir. The video is now being falsely circulated with misleading claims linking it to Vinay Narwal and his wife. People are advised to be cautious of any such post.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Fact Check: Is government giving free scooty to women under 'Ladli Behna Scooty Yojana'? Know truth

Also Read: Fact Check: Is govt giving free 5-star AC under 'PM Modi AC Yojana 2025' scheme? Know truth