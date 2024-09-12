Fact Check: Deepika Padukone's photo with newborn baby girl goes viral | Know truth

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Fact Check of a viral photo of Deepika Padukone

India TV Fact Check: Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently welcomed a daughter and now several pictures of Deepika with a baby girl are circulating on social media. However, a fact-check by India TV, confirmed that these images have been edited and are being circulated falsely.

What is going viral?

Multiple images of Deepika Padukone with her newborn daughter are circulating on social media, showing her in a hospital. On Facebook, a user named Toofani Shukla shared a photo with the caption, "Breaking news from Mumbai. A daughter is born in the house of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh." Similarly, a user named Umesh Yadav tweeted the same on X. However, these images are not confirmed to be genuine. In the past, similar viral photos have been revealed to be edited, and there has been no official confirmation from the couple regarding these specific images.

India TV did investigation

Ranveer and Deepika welcomed their daughter on September 8, 2024, and have been trending since then. In an attempt to find a picture of their daughter, we searched for reliable sources and checked both actors' social media handles such as Instagram and X, but did not find any images of their daughter. The latest posts on their pages were from a recent maternity photoshoot, and no pictures of their daughter were shared on any of their social media handles.

When we couldn't find any verified photos of Deepika and Ranveer's daughter, we became cautious about the viral image circulating on social media. Using Google Reverse Image Search, we traced the viral picture back to a news article from November 10, 2021, where the photo featured a different woman, not Deepika. However, the image of the girl matched the viral photo. This investigation revealed that the viral picture claiming to show Deepika's daughter had been edited and is not genuine.

What came out in fact check?

A fact check by India TV has confirmed that the photo claiming to show Deepika Padukone's daughter has been edited. Neither Deepika nor Ranveer Singh have shared any photos of their daughter yet. Users are advised to be cautious of such posts until verified by reliable sources.

