Fact Check: Cracks on Statue of Unity in Gujarat? Know truth behind viral picture

India TV Fact Check: A picture circulating on social media claims that cracks have appeared in the Statue of Unity in Gujarat, and this image is gaining significant traction online. However, when India TV fact-checked this claim, it proved to be completely false.

The Statue of Unity, a 183-meter-tall monument of Indian freedom fighter Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, is situated along the Narmada river. It was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 31, 2018.

What is going viral?

As the picture of the Statue of Unity was rapidly going viral on social media, being shared with claims that it showed cracks in the statue, we decided to investigate. We conducted a reverse image search and a similar image published by The New York Times on October 31, 2018, about the Statue of Unity. The viral image was included in this article. Upon further verification on the EPA Image website, we discovered that this picture was actually taken on October 18, 2018, during the statue’s construction. This confirms that the image was shared with misleading claims.

India TV did investigation

What came out in fact check?

India TV's fact check has revealed that the viral picture claiming cracks in the Statue of Unity is misleading. The image being circulated is actually from 2018 when the construction of the statue was still ongoing. The picture is being shared with false claims, leading to unnecessary concerns. India TV advises people to be cautious about such posts, as their investigation confirms that there are no cracks in the statue as claimed, and the viral post is based on an outdated image.

