Fact Check: Are Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's daughter Dua’s viral pictures real? | Know the truth

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Fact Check of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's daughter Dua’s viral pictures

India TV Fact Check: Pictures of Bollywood couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone with a child are going viral on social media. Many users are claiming that the child in the photos is their daughter, Dua. The duo welcomed daughter Dua on September 8, 2024, after 6 years of marriage in 2018.

What is going viral?

An X user on social media has shared two pictures of Deepika and Ranveer with their daughter. In one of the pictures, the child's face is also visible. On Facebook page of Ranbir kapoor fan club has shared the viral pictures and captioned them, "Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh First Pic With Dua "

Image Source : SCREENSHOT This is going viral

Ranveer-Deepika recently embarked on the journey of parenthood with the arrival of their first child, Dua. On the occasion of Diwali, DeepVeer introduced their daughter to the world, revealing her name. For the unversed, Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed their first child on September 8, 2024.

India TV did investigation

To investigate the viral photos, we did a Google reverse image search which led to an Instagram handle named 'deepikainfinity', where a post from December 12, 2024, confirmed the image was AI-generated. Similarly, another Instagram handle, 'directbollywoodinfo', shared the photos on December 13, 2024**, labeling them as edited.

Image Source : SCREENSHOT Photo found on Instagram

Further analysis using AI detection tools provided more clarity. The AI image detector identified the first photo as 99% AI-generated, while it revealed the second image to be 91.59% AI-generated. These findings confirm the photos were not real but created using AI tools.

Image Source : SCREENSHOT AI images detector

What came out in fact check?

The India TV fact-check team found the viral claim to be false. This picture of Dua with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, viral on social media, is not real, but is AI generated. The couple have not shared any glimpse of the baby as well.

Ranveer was recently spotted at the airport, where he shared a heartwarming moment with the paparazzi about his daughter, Dua. In a viral video, when the paparazzi playfully asked, “When will we meet Dua?”, Ranveer simply smiled and gave a thumbs-up as he got into his car, charming fans with his response.

Also Read: Fact Check: Has Patna's famous teacher Khan Sir passed away? | Know truth of viral claim

Also Read: Fact Check: Vishnu statue, Sudarshan Chakra found during survey of UP's Sambhal mosque? | Know truth