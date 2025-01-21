Why Vivek Ramaswamy, who played ‘critical role’ in creating DOGE, opts out after Trump took charge

Follow us on Image Source : AP Vivek Ramaswamy

Soon after Donald Trump took oath as the 47th President of the United States, Vivek Ramaswamy announced that he will no longer be a part of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) for which Trump had selected him to lead alongside Elon Musk. 39-year-old Ramaswamy, who had an unsuccessful run in the Republican presidential race, has signalled his plans to run for the governor of Ohio.

"It was my honor to help support the creation of DOGE. I'm confident that Elon & team will succeed in streamlining government. I'll have more to say very soon about my future plans in Ohio. Most importantly, we're all-in to help President Trump make America great again," Ramaswamy said in a post on X.

Vivek Ramaswamy, who is a close confidant of Trump and Vice President JD Vance, was appreciated by Trump in November last year, to be co-leader of DOGE with Elon Musk.

In the meantime, the government efficiency advisory group in a statement praised Ramaswamy for his "critical role" in helping to form DOGE.

"He intends to run for elected office soon, which requires him to remain outside of DOGE, based on the structure that we announced today. We thank him immensely for his contributions over the last two months and expect him to play a vital role in making America great again," Anna Kelly, a spokesperson for the government efficiency advisory group said in a statement.

The Washington Post earlier this month reported that Ramaswamy was planning to announce his decision to run for Ohio governor.

As reported by the Associated Press, Ramaswamy, who is a biotech entrepreneur has hinted at plans to run for governor of Ohio next year. A native of Cincinnati, Ramaswamy, 39, had shown interest in Vice President JD Vance's recently vacated Senate seat before Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine chose Lt. Gov. Jon Husted as Vance's successor.