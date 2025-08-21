Why is Lipulekh Pass important and why is it a bone of contention between India and Nepal? Explained Along with Lipulekh, Nepal has claimed that Kalapani and Limpiyadhura are part of its territory. In 2020, it also released a political map showing these three territories as its part, a move that was widely criticised by India.

New Delhi:

As India eyes improving its ties with China through trade via the Lipulekh Pass, Nepal has raised its objections over the move, calling the territory its integral part. However, India has rejected Nepal's claims, but stressed that it remains open to constructive interaction with Kathmandu to resolve the boundary issue.

"Our position in this regard has been consistent and clear. Border trade between India and China through Lipulekh Pass had commenced in 1954 and has been going on for decades," said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in a statement.

"As regards territorial claims, our position remains that such claims are neither justified nor based on historical facts and evidence. Any unilateral artificial enlargement of territorial claims is untenable," he said.

What is the Lipulekh Pass?

The Lipulekh Pass - a trijunction of India, Nepal and Tibet is perched at 17,00 feet in the Himalayas - is a decade-old territorial dispute between India and Nepal. The pass, which connects Uttarakhand's Kumaon region with Tibet's Taklakot, is the shortest route for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

Why does Nepal call Lipulekh Pass its own territory?

Along with Lipulekh, Nepal has claimed that Kalapani and Limpiyadhura are part of its territory. In 2020, it also released a political map showing these three territories as its part, a move that was widely criticised by India.

Nepal has also shown old maps and administrative records from the early 19th century, claiming that Lipulekh is its part. It has claimed that Lipulekh has historically been its part, but was ceded to the East India Company following the Anglo-Nepalese War in 1814.

Nepal claims that under the 1816 Sugauli Treaty, land to the east of the Kali River belongs to it. It claims that the river originates from Limpiyadhura, which is on the northwest side of Lipulekh Pass, and thus, the entire area belongs to it.

However, India controls the Kalapani region.

Why is Lipulekh Pass crucial for India and China?

Historically, this route was widely used by pilgrims for the annual Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. However, it is also strategically important as the Lipulekh Pass provides India with direct connectivity to Tibet. It is also militarily important as the Lipulekh Pass will allow faster movement of troops in the region. In 2020, India also laid an 80 km road to Kailash Mansarovar, which reduced travel time to just two to three days.

China, meanwhile, wants to use the Lipulekh Pass to provide easier connectivity across the Himalayan region. In 2015, China also supported Nepal over the issue, as part of its anti-India strategy. However, the resumption of trade via Lipulekh Pass will give China a chance to improve its relationship with India, which deteriorated following the 2020 Galwan Valley clash that claimed the lives of 20 Indian soldiers.