Why IAF 'killing' an ELINT, AEW&C aircraft during Operation Sindoor matters Operation Sindoor: Destroying an ELINT aircraft or an AEW&C can diminish the enemy's ability to conduct surveillance, coordinate operations and react to attacks. Thus, the Indian Air Force destroying an ELINT aircraft or an AEW&C of Pakistan matters.

New Delhi:

A big aircraft of Pakistan, probably an ELINT or an AEW&C, was destroyed by the air defence system of India during Operation Sindoor, said Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh on Saturday, while adding that this was the "largest ever recorded surface-to-air kill".

He made the remarks while delivering the 16th Air Chief Marshal LM Katre Memorial Lecture in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

"We have at least five fighters confirmed kills and one large aircraft, which could be either an ELINT aircraft or an AEW &C aircraft, which was taken on at a distance of about 300 kilometres. This is actually the largest ever recorded surface-to-air kill that we can talk about," he said.

During his remarks, Air Chief Marshal Singh also said that the Indian forces destroyed five fighter jets of Pakistan and destroyed its major airfields, including the one in Jacobabad. "I'm sure there were some aircraft inside (Jacobabad airfield) which have been damaged there. We were able to get at least two command and control centres, like Murid and Chaklala." he said.

What is an ELINT aircraft?

ELINT simply stands for Electronic Intelligence. These aircraft help in gathering intelligence and analysing electronic signals emitted by other aircraft, radars, missile guidance systems, and air defence systems. They use specialised receivers and antennas to analyse such electronic signals.

Thus, ELINT aircraft are used to collect data about the enemy's surveillance system and conduct strikes against it by avoiding detection.

What is an AEW&C aircraft?

AEW&C stands for airborne early warning and control system. It is an airborne radar, and AEW&C aircraft can be used to conduct defensive and offensive operations against the enemy. They help in detecting aircraft, ships, vehicles, missiles and other incoming projectiles across sea, air and land.

They can also perform surveillance operations and act as an air control centre. Because of their extended sensor range, AEW&Cs are less vulnerable to enemy counterattacks.

Why IAF's kill matters?

Destroying an ELINT aircraft or an AEW&C can diminish the enemy's ability to conduct surveillance, coordinate operations and react to attacks. Thus, the Indian Air Force destroying an ELINT aircraft or an AEW&C matters, and it shows the far-reaching abilities of the Indian defence forces.

