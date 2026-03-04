Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Axar Patel seek blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai

Mumbai:

The Indian team is all set to take on England in the 2nd semi-final of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. The two sides will lock horns at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 4, and ahead of the clash, the likes of Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Axar Patel were seen seeking blessings at the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai ahead of the clash.

It is worth noting that the upcoming clash between India and England is a must-win encounter for both sides. The winner of the clash will qualify for the summit clash of the tournament and will take on the winner of the first semi-final between South Africa and New Zealand.

With Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Axar Patel captured at the temple, the three stars are seeking blessings ahead of the crucial game and will hope that the Men in Blue put in a good performance as they take on England.

Many eyes will be set upon Abhishek Sharma in Mumbai

With India all set to take on England, it is clear that many eyes will be dead set upon star batter Abhishek Sharma. The ace opener has been in subpar form throughout the World Cup, having scored just one half-century, and has registered low scores for the remainder of the tournament.

In the 6 games that he has played, Abhishek has only been able to score 80 runs to his name, and with many backing him to go big, his performance against England would be crucial to the Indian team’s success in the penultimate game of the tournament.

Furthermore, it could also be interesting to see whether Abhishek will open the innings with Sanju Samson, like in the game against the West Indies, or whether the star batter will come out to bat with Ishan Kishan.

