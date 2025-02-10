Who will replace Biren Singh as next Manipur Chief Minister? Take a look at 5 probable names

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Who will replace Biren Singh as next Manipur Chief Minister?

Imphal: Nearly after two years of the ethnic violence that broke out in Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday tendered his resignation to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan in Imphal. As the opposition was planning to bring a no confidence motion against Singh during the session, Biren Singh decided to put in his papers following a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister JP Nadda.

The governor accepted Singh's resignation, along with that of his council of ministers, and requested that he continue in office until alternative arrangements are made.

The development comes hours after Singh returned from Delhi after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Singh had been defying the opposition's demand to step down as CM of the ethnic violence-hit state where trouble broke out 21 months ago in May 2023.

Meanwhile, the state Assembly session which was scheduled to begin on Monday has been scrapped. The opposition had planned to bring a no confidence motion against Singh during the session.

The Congress was prompt to react that the "belated" resignation was like "closing the stable door after the horse has bolted." It said the people of the state were now awaiting a visit by 'our frequent-flier Prime Minister' Narendra Modi.

Earlier this week, a new controversy erupted after the Supreme Court sought a sealed-cover forensic report on the authenticity of leaked audio clips alleging the role of Singh in the ethnic violence.

Who will replace Biren Singh as next Manipur Chief Minister?

Thongam Biswajit Singh, Yumnam Khemchand Singh, Thokchom Satyabrata Singh, Thounaojam Basanta Kumar Singh and Govindas Konthoujam are the names that are doing the rounds for the chief minister’s post in Manipur.

Thongam Biswajit Singh

Thongam Biswajit Singh is a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party and is a member of the Manipur Legislative Assembly since 2012 from the Thongju constituency in Imphal East district. He is currently, the Minister For Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Power, Agriculture, Science & Technology. First he was elected as Trinamool Congress candidate in 2012 but resigned in 2015 and joined Bharatiya Janata Party after resigning and contested the by election as Bharatiya Janata Party candidate and won the election.

Yumnam Khemchand Singh

Yumnam Khemchand Singh is a BJP politician from Manipur and was elected in Manipur Legislative Assembly election in 2017 and 2022 from Singjamei constituency as candidate of Bharatiya Janata Party. He was the Speaker of Manipur Legislative Assembly from 2017 to 2022. Right now, he is a Cabinet Minister for Municipal Administration Housing Development (MAHUD) and Education Department.

Thokchom Satyabrata Singh

Thokchom Satyabrata Singh is a BJP politician from Manipur and has been elected in Manipur Legislative Assembly election in 2017 and 2022 from Yaiskul constituency as candidate of Bharatiya Janata Party. Currently, he is the Speaker of Manipur Legislative Assembly. He was the State Cabinet Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, Law & Legislative Affairs of Manipur, Labour & Employment.

Thounaojam Basanta Kumar Singh

Thounaojam Basanta Kumar Singh is a four time MLA from Nambol Assembly constituency in Bishnupur District. He won the 2022 Manipur Legislative Assembly election, representing the Bharatiya Janata Party and is also serving as a minister of education in the state government.

Govindas Konthoujam

Govindas Konthoujam Singh was elected for the seventh time in a row as a member of the Manipur Legislative Assembly from Bishnupur constituency in Bishnupur District from the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2022 Manipur Legislative Assembly election. Currently, he is the Minister for PWD, Department of Youth Affairs & Sports in the state.