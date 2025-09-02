US scraps Dropbox visa renewals: How will it impact Indian students, IT workers and others? Explained The scrapping of the Dropbox visa facility from September 2 will create fresh hurdles for Indian students, IT workers and frequent travellers. With personal interviews mandatory again, longer wait times and disrupted schedules are likely to push applicants to prepare months in advance.

New Delhi:

The United States has announced that the Dropbox visa renewal option, formally known as the Interview Waiver Program, is no longer available for most non-immigrant visa categories starting from Monday, September 2. This change will impact applicants for visas such as H-1B, H-4, F, M, O1, J, and L1. Under the new rule, all candidates, including children under 14 and seniors above 79, must appear in person for an interview with a US consular officer.

The policy shift traces back to a proposal by the Trump administration aimed at tightening security and enhancing immigration checks. The Dropbox system had allowed eligible applicants with clean visa histories to submit documents at designated centers, sparing them the need for in-person interviews. It was widely regarded as a faster, less stressful process. While most categories will lose access to the facility, some groups remain exempt. Holders of diplomatic and official visas -- including TECRO E-1, NATO-1 through NATO-6, G-1 through G-4, A-1, A-2, and C-3 (excluding personal staff or attendants) -- will continue to enjoy interview waiver privileges.

Why the US has scrapped it now

According to officials, the decision is aimed at standardizing visa processing worldwide and addressing concerns about fraud and misuse. However, experts believe this move will add extra pressure on US consulates in India, which are already struggling with heavy workloads and high demand.

Impact on Indian students and professionals

As per reports, the biggest brunt of this change will be faced by Indian students and IT workers. Every year, tens of thousands of Indian students renew their F-1 visas to continue studies in US universities. In addition, IT professionals, particularly those working on H-1B and L-1 visas, relied on Dropbox renewals to keep their travel plans smooth. With personal interviews becoming mandatory again, applicants could face much delays in securing appointments, possibly derailing academic schedules and project deadlines.

Travel plans at risk

It has been noted that many Indians working in the US often travel back home for short visits, relying on quick visa renewals through Dropbox to return on time. Without this option, short trips may now turn into long waiting periods. Experts believe missed flights, rescheduled work commitments, and increased uncertainty could become the new normal for frequent travellers.

What applicants should prepare for

Visa applicants should now plan well in advance, factoring in long wait times at US consulates. Experts suggest booking appointments as early as possible, maintaining complete documentation, and staying updated on embassy advisories. While the US has promised to add more staff and expand interview slots, delays in the coming months appear inevitable.

ALSO READ: US to end Dropbox visa renewals from September 2: Here's what to know