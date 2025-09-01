US to end Dropbox visa renewals from September 2: Big impact on Indian applicants – Here's what to know The US will scrap its 'Dropbox' visa renewal programme from September 2, 2025, forcing most applicants, including Indians, to attend in-person interviews.

New Delhi:

The United States will officially end its Interview Waiver Programme — popularly known as the “Dropbox” facility — from September 2, 2025, for most non-immigrant visa categories, including work and student visas. The change is expected to bring major disruptions for Indian applicants, who are among the largest users of the system.

What was Dropbox programme?

The Dropbox facility allowed eligible applicants renewing visas to submit documents at designated centres without attending an in-person interview. Those with a clean visa history, children under 14, and seniors over 79 particularly benefited. It significantly reduced waiting times in countries like India, where visa demand is among the highest globally.

What changes now?

Under the new rules, almost all applicants will be required to appear before a consular officer for an interview, regardless of age or previous eligibility. Visa categories affected include H-1B, H-4, L1, F, M, O1, and J visas, along with many B-1/B-2 tourist and business visas.

The amendment, first proposed by the Trump administration, is part of a wider immigration overhaul aimed at strengthening vetting and 'enhancing security.'

Limited exceptions

Some exemptions remain. Diplomatic and official visa holders — such as A-1, A-2, C-3 (except attendants), G-1 to G-4, NATO visas, and TECRO E-1 — will continue to qualify for interview waivers. A small group of B-1/B-2 renewals may also remain eligible if strict criteria are met, though consular officers can still require interviews at their discretion.

Impact on Indian applicants

Immigration experts warn that Indians, who heavily depend on Dropbox renewals, will be hardest hit. With wait times at US consulates in India already among the longest worldwide, the removal of Dropbox is expected to:

Increase demand for interview slots

Delay onboarding of H-1B workers, affecting IT and business projects

Cause academic disruptions for students

Add strain for families, as children and elderly applicants now require interviews

Some Dropbox appointments in August and early September have already been cancelled, signalling the immediate impact.

What applicants should do

Experts advise current Dropbox-eligible applicants, especially H-1B workers, to complete renewals before September 2 to avoid mandatory interviews. Employers and universities may also need to adjust schedules to accommodate delays.

Applicants should regularly check the US embassy and consulate websites for the latest appointment updates.