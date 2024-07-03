What is US Presidential immunity and what does it mean for Trump? EXPLAINED

Follow us on Image Source : AP Former US President Donald Trump

On Monday, the US Supreme Court issued a 6-3 ruling dividing justices along ideological lines, declaring that former President Donald Trump is shielded from prosecution for official actions taken during his presidency, but not for private conduct, as reported by The Washington Post.

US Supreme Court on presidential immunity

In a landmark verdict, the Court ruled that former President Donald Trump had some immunity from criminal prosecution for actions taken while he was serving in the White House, diminishing the chances for a trial before the November election. The historic 6-3 ruling recognised any form of presidential immunity from prosecution for the first time that would further impact the upcoming election.

As per the court, presidents cannot be criminally prosecuted for official acts and evidence related to presidents' official actions cannot be used to help prove criminal cases involving unofficial actions. Chief Justice John Roberts said former presidents have "absolute" immunity with respect to their "core constitutional powers" and "at least a presumptive immunity" for actions within the "outer perimeter of his official responsibility".

What is US Presidential immunity? Presidential immunity refers to the legal concept granting some protections to past and present presidents from legal accountability. In this case, the ruling affirms that Trump and others are immune from prosecution for actions undertaken as part of their "core constitutional powers," with a presumption of immunity for official acts. However, this immunity does not extend to private or unofficial actions.

Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., as cited by The Washington Post, underscored the necessity of presidential immunity to maintain an "energetic, independent executive," guarding against a scenario where each successive president could face prosecution by their successors, thereby hindering effective governance.

Supreme Court "official" versus "unofficial" acts

The majority opinion clarified that official presidential conduct encompasses all actions within the president's authority, unless they are "manifestly or palpably beyond" such authority. This includes Trump's efforts to influence the Justice Department following the 2020 election, but not necessarily interactions related to efforts to alter election results or communications with state officials.

What implications does the ruling on presidential immunity have for Donald Trump? Regarding the implications for Trump, the ruling favours him in the ongoing DC case concerning alleged election interference, delaying proceedings as the court determines which actions qualify as official and immune from prosecution versus unofficial and subject to legal scrutiny. Critics, including President Biden, caution that the ruling could embolden Trump in a potential second term, knowing he could act with impunity for previously prosecutable actions.

In dissent, liberal justices Sonia Sotomayor, Ketanji Brown Jackson, and Elena Kagan strongly opposed the ruling, arguing that it elevates the president above the law and undermines constitutional principles, foreseeing troubling implications for the presidency's integrity and accountability.

