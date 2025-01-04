Explained: Elon Musk's disdain for several governments and affinity for right-wing parties

Follow us on Image Source : AP Elon Musk (centre) with President-elect Donald Trump (left) and Vice President-elect JD Vance.

With Donald Trump's victory in the United States, one person who has gained the most prominence after the President-elect himself is Elon Musk. Musk had openly backed the Republican candidate in the elections, establishing himself as a close confidante of Trump. Musk now is a close member of Trump's inner circle. It is thus not a hidden fact that whatever Musk does will be in close conformity with Donald Trump's policies nationally and internationally.

Musk backs Germany's AfD

Recently, Musk got involved in Germany's general election campaign by endorsing the far-right Alternative for Germany, or AfD, party. In an opinion piece, Musk reiterated his support saying, "The Alternative for Germany (AfD) is the last spark of hope for this country", AP reports.

His admiration for the AfD did not stop here as he emphasised that the party "can lead the country into a future where economic prosperity, cultural integrity and technological innovation are not just wishes, but reality."

Defending his right to comment on the country's condition, the Tesla Motors CEO mentioned that the investment he makes in Germany gives him the legitimacy to voice his opinion.

Musk has also been critical of the current Labour government in the UK as he shared and reacted to posts on his X platform that have not shown the British government in a good light. Musk's involvement comes after the British government rejected a call for a public inquiry into the grooming scandal in the north of England town of Oldham., according to AP.

Musk has also criticised British Prime Minister Keir Starmer saying that he failed to bring what many term “rape gangs” to justice Starmer was the director of public prosecutions between 2008 and 2013.

Musk wants re-election in the UK

The Tesla owner even retweeted criticism of Keir Starmer with hashtag TwoTierKeir, which is used for a claim that Britain adopts 'two-tier policing', implying that far-right protestors are treated more harshly than pro-Palestinian or Black Lives Matter demonstrators.

Barely 6 months after the Labour Party's rousing victory, Musk backs calls for a re-election in the UK, as he said, "The people of Britain do not want this government at all. New elections."

