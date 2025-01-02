Syria gradually gravitates Westward: Russia, Iran left to grapple with who's the biggest looser

Follow us on Image Source : AP Assad's regime was toppled by protesters last year.

After former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad was ousted from power, the current regime in the Middle-Eastern country headed by de facto leader Ahmad al-Sharaa is slowly moving away from Russian and Iranian spheres of influence. At the same time, it gradually gravitates towards the West. The recent signal of that changing dynamics comes from Damascus via the Ukraine foreign minister's visit. The Ukrainian minister promised to deliver a large shipment of wheat flour to the country. Would anyone have imagined Kyiv announcing shipments for Syria, the country that until very recently was so closely intricated with Moscow's geopolitical aims?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wasted no time in his effort to hint at a slow but significant change in the Middle East's equations by posting on X, " The Ukrainian delegation held important talks with the Syrian administration, leader Ahmed Al-Sharaa, and ministers. We support the Syrian people in overcoming decades of dictatorial rule and restoring stability, security, and normal life in Syria."

Giving extra stress on the usage of 'overcoming decades of dictatorial rule' as well as 'stability, security, and normal life in Syria' easily hints at who's at the receiving end of his criticism.

Ukraine's growing proximity to Syria

Giving further impetus to Zelenskyy's assertion, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said he hopes, "that a new Syria would become a country that respects international law", adding that Ukraine is ready to share its experience in gathering evidence and conducting investigations to hold war criminals accountable.

"The Russian and Assad regimes supported each other because their foundation is violence and torture,” he further added.

Turkey's support to Syria

To add to Ukraine's growing proximity to Syria, Turkey has also expressed its intentions to supply electricity to the country 'to address the power shortage'. Recently, Turkey's energy minister said that a Turkish delegation was in Damascus to assess Syria's energy infrastructure. The delegation visiting Syria also includes experts who would evaluate the Syrian oil and natural gas resources, with a focus on how these can be utilised to improve Syria's economic condition, AP reports.

Decoding the magnitude of loss for Russia and Iran

Notably, the geopolitical loss is not only for Russia to mull over, as Iran, which has been using Syria as a sort of central command base, given its strategic location suitable for Tehran, also needs to assess the implications of Assad's ouster. Syria provided a base for Iran to push weapons, cash, and even logistical support to Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and other militants that posed threats to Israel. With Assad's fall, Iranian woes will only intensify. Russia, having made huge strategic investments Syria, given its construction of the Tartus naval base and Khmeimim air base, has proven to be instrumental in furthering Moscow's geopolitical aspiration. As Assad's regime is a gone thing, Moscow too faces a challenge to rebuild strategic assets outside the boundaries of the erstwhile Soviet Union

Also Read | Allies to adversaries: The deteriorating Pakistan-Afghanistan relations | Explained