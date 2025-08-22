Parliament Monsoon Session: 15 bills passed by both Houses of Parliament, check the complete list During the session, 14 bills were introduced in the Lok Sabha. The Lok Sabha passed 12 bills, while the Rajya Sabha passed 15. In total, 15 bills were approved by both houses of Parliament. Additionally, one bill was withdrawn in the Lok Sabha.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament, which commenced on July 21, concluded on August 21 after 21 sittings spanned over 32 days, which saw a fierce faceoff and discussions between the Centre and the Opposition on various issues, majorly the Bihar voter list revision, Operation Sindoor and Trump's tariffs on India.

During the session, 14 bills were introduced in the Lok Sabha. Of these, Rajya Sabha passed 15 bills, Lok Sabha passed 12 bills, and a total of 15 bills were passed by both Houses. Additionally, one bill was withdrawn in the Lok Sabha.

Special discussion on Operation Sindoor

A special discussion on India's decisive Operation Sindoor in response to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam took place in both houses.

Lok Sabha: Held on July 28 and 29, engaged for 18 hours and 41 minutes, with 73 Members participating. The Prime Minister replied to the debate.

Rajya Sabha: Held on July 29 and 30, engaged for 16 hours and 25 minutes, with 65 Members participating. The discussion was concluded by the Home Minister.

Extension of President's Rule in Manipur

A statutory resolution seeking approval for extending President’s Rule in Manipur for six months from August 13, 2025, under Article 356(4), was adopted by:

Lok Sabha on July 30, 2025

Rajya Sabha on August 5, 2025

Budget and demands for grants for Manipur

The General Discussion on the Budget for Manipur (2025-26) and Demands for Grants took place in Lok Sabha on August 7, 2025. The Demands were voted in full, and the related Appropriation Bill was introduced, considered, and passed. In Rajya Sabha, the discussion on the budget and the Manipur Appropriation (No. 2) Bill, 2025, concluded on August 11, 2025.

List of bills passed by Parliament during the monsoon session

The following 15 bills were passed by both Houses during the session: