Nehru-Liaquat Pact was signed in 1950 today: What was the pact all about and why did it fail? Explained The Nehru-Liaquat Pact treaty was the outcome of six days of talks that sought to guarantee the rights of minorities in both India and Pakistan.

The Nehru-Liaquat Pact, also known as the Delhi Pact, was signed on April 8, 1950, by Jawaharlal Nehru and Liaquat Ali Khan to safeguard the rights of minorities in India and Pakistan. This was a bilateral treaty in which refugees were allowed to return to dispose of their properties and minority rights were confirmed.

What is Nehru-Liaquat Pact all about?

The treaty was signed in New Delhi by former Prime Minister of India Jawahar Lal Nehru and former Prime Minister of Pakistan Liaquat Ali Khan on April 8, 1950. This treaty was the outcome of six days of talks sought to guarantee the rights of minorities in both countries after partition of India and to avert another war between the two countries.

This pact also introduced visa system for refugees after the free passage of refugees across border was restricted. After this pact, minority commissions were set up in both countries and more than one million refugees migrated from East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) to West Bengal in India.

Why was Nehru-Liaquat Pact signed?

This pact was signed on April 8, 1950 after the escalation of tension between India and Pakistan in East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) after economic relations between the two countries had been severed in December 1949. An estimated one million people—Hindus from East Pakistan and Muslims from West Bengal—crossed the borders during 1950.

Why did Nehru-Liaquat Pact fail?

The Nehru-Liaquat Pact was signed to protect religious minorities in each other’s territories. As part of the pact, Pakistan had solemnly agreed to accord complete equality of citizenship and a full sense of security with respect to life, culture, freedom of speech, and worship. However, Pakistan quickly went back on its promise as Liyaqat Ali was assassinated in October 1951. There were large-scale disturbances in East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) when the holy relic in Hazratbal, Srinagar, was stolen on January 3, 1964. The disturbance led to the loss of lives, arson, and looting targeted at the minority community. Even though the holy relic was recovered the next day, communal disturbances went on for many days.

What are the provisions of Nehru-Liaquat pact?

The opening paragraph of the agreement read: “The Governments of India and Pakistan solemnly agree that each shall ensure, to the minorities throughout its territory, complete equality of citizenship, irrespective of religion, a full sense of security in respect of life, culture, property and personal honour, freedom of movement within each country and freedom of occupation, speech and worship, subject to law and morality. Members of the minorities shall have equal opportunity with members of the majority community to participate in the public life of their country, hold political or other offices, and to serve in their country’s civil and armed forces. Both Governments declare these rights to be fundamental and undertake to enforce them effectively.”

What are the major points of the Nehru-Liaquat Pact?