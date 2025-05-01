Maharashtra-Gujarat Day 2025: Tracing the history and significance of May 1 The statehoods of Maharashtra and Gujarat stems from the reorganization of the Indian states along linguistic lines. Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his warmest greetings to the people of Gujarat and Maharashtra on the occasion.

New Delhi:

Maharashtra and Gujarat Day is celebrated every year on May 1 to commemorate the foundation of the respective states in 1960. This year marks the 65th foundation day of the state. The day is also known as Maharashtra Diwas and Gujarat Sthapana Diwas.

The statehoods of Maharashtra and Gujarat stems from the reorganization of the Indian states along linguistic lines. Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his warmest greetings to the people of Gujarat and said that it has made outstanding contributions in various fields.

"On this solemn occasion of Gujarat Foundation Day, my warmest greetings to the citizens of the state. Gujarat has created a unique identity due to its unique culture, entrepreneurial spirit and dynamism, and the citizens of the state have made outstanding contributions in various fields. It is my wish that the state continues to achieve new heights of progress," PM Modi said.

In a similar way he also wished the people of Maharashtra on the occasion, writing, "Maharashtra Day greetings to the people of the state, which has always played a vital role in India’s development. When one thinks of Maharashtra, its glorious history and the courage of the people come to our mind. The state remains a strong pillar of progress and at the same time has remained connected to its roots. My best wishes for the state’s progress."

What is the history of Maharashtra and Gujarat Day?

Maharashtra and Gujarat Day, marks the formation of the two states in 1960 following the bifurcation of the erstwhile Bombay State along linguistic lines. The division came after widespread public movements—the Samyukta Maharashtra Movement, which demanded a separate Marathi-speaking state with Mumbai as its capital, and the Mahagujarat Movement, seeking a state for Gujarati speakers.

Eventually, the Indian Government passed the Bombay Reorganisation Act, leading to the creation of Maharashtra and Gujarat. Today, the day is commemorated as a public holiday in both states with parades, cultural events, and tributes to those who fought for statehood.

Know the significance:

The significance of Maharashtra and Gujarat Day lies in the celebration of linguistic identity, democratic movements, and regional pride. It commemorates the successful struggle of the people to have states reorganised based on language, recognizing the cultural and linguistic uniqueness of Marathi and Gujarati speakers. The day also honors the sacrifices of protestors, especially those who lost their lives during the Samyukta Maharashtra Movement.

Politically and historically, it marks an important moment in India's post-independence state reorganization process and showcases how peaceful public movements can shape the federal structure of the country. Celebrating this day reinforces the values of unity, cultural heritage, and democratic rights.